Group of Chinese Fishermen Rescue Stranded Bottlenose Dolphin and Release It in the Sea

A dolphin was saved by a group of fishermen after it got stuck on a muddy beach in south China. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when villagers found the aquatic animal struggling on a beach of the Xili Bay outside the city of Qinzhou, Guangxi Province, China.

The fishermen, who spotted the dolphin called the coast guard asking to assist in the rescue mission. The authorities then called on a local animal biologist who sent a team of experts on the site.

The footage of the rescue was captured by news site Pear Video and has since been widely circulated on other news and social media platforms.

The 41-second video shows a group of people pouring water on the dolphin while digging the mud around to fill up with water. The rescuers then brought a long white sheet and some tools. They set the dolphin on the sheet and then lifted it to take it to the sea. Finally, they set the dolphin free in the water.

The dolphin, however, kept coming back to the shore as if to show gratitude towards the people who saved its life. The villagers waited until the dolphin finally swam away from sight and waited further to ensure that it did not venture back.

According to one of the rescuers, the dolphin has been stranded on the beach for about 10 minutes before being found by the fishermen. Had it not been rescued in time, the story would have ended very differently. It was only due to timely intervention and expertise of the rescuers that the dolphin was saved.

A local media reported that the dolphin was 2.2 metres long and weighed about 110 kg. Professor Wu Haiping of the Ocean College of Northern Bay University said that it was probably a common bottlenose dolphin, which is the most familiar species of their family called Delphinidae. They are among some of the most intelligent mammals and are found in the tropical oceans throughout the world.