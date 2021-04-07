Group of Cows Waiting to Leave Barn Run Back Inside after Realising How Cold it Was

Extreme temperature is tough to handle and if you are someone who is not a fan of extreme cold, you would definitely relate to this hilarious viral video of Friesian cow. A group of these cows were let out by their owner on an overcast day in the Netherlands. The cows appeared to be in glee and stormed out of the barn in excitement, but to their surprise or shock, they realized that it was extremely cold outside. Within few seconds, they figured out that the idea of being inside the barn with all the warmth around was much better than dealing with the extreme cold in the open.

The video is from Groningen, Netherlands, where the temperature had dropped down to 1-degree Celsius when this clip was shot.The video was shared by a Twitter user and it has got over 1.25 lakh views already. People were also seen sharing their reactions to this cute video.

#hilarischKoeien vonden het te koud en gaan de warme stal weer in.Vandaag op het Hoge Land pic.twitter.com/mzUwJ1CkAt— smeerling-antiek (@smeerlingantiek) April 2, 2021

The Friesian cows are known for their ability to predict rains and maybe, the owner thought they could be of great help in forecasting it on the day. However, they could not handle the extreme weather and came back to the warmth of the barn.Maybe they left the prediction for some other day!

Managing cows in extremely cold weather could be a difficult task as the udder of the cattleis a very sensitive and extreme cold effect. Cow owners look for ways to protect their cattle from any problem.

Working a way out of such problems, a Russian Farmer named Nikolay Atlasov had designed a special bra for cow’s udder. The special bra helped cows to deal with temperature in Serbia that went as low as -50 degrees. The special bras are made from sheepskin or fur and helped in saving up to two litres of milk per cow by protecting the udder’s tender skin.

