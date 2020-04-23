A Group of Scuba Divers in USA is Recycling Ocean Waste to Make Face Masks amid Pandemic

As the world grapples with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a scuba diving organisation based out of the US has come up with their own production of face masks in order to counter the dearth of mask which are essential to fight the pandemic. But what makes these masks stand out is that they are made out of recycled ocean wastes!

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) in partnership with Rash'R,a company that sells eco-friendly active wear, is producing ocean themed face masks worth Rs 1553 ($20.40) with five replacement filters.

According to a report in CNN, the officials at PADI said that the price of the masks is equivalent to the cost needed to make them and hence the company isn't gaining any profit out of it.

"We're very much a heart-and-soul organization. We care about the ocean and our diver community, so we wanted to be able to put our hands on our hearts and say that we're not profiting off this difficult time."

With an already 15,000 pre-ordered masks, PADI estimates that the production of these number of masks has already "removed and reused 1,267 pounds of ocean waste."

These masks come in various designs, resembling sea creatures such as great white sharks, whales, manta rays etc, while there's even a production of the same to fit children from the age group of 4 years to 10 years.

According to the report, buying these reusable masks allows people to save up on the N95 and surgical masks, which can be solely used by healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.