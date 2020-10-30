'Growing Up is Optional': Grandpa Giving Himself a Rockstar Hairdo With Vacuum Cleaner is Too Pure

During the lockdown, many people became self-dependent by learning skills that one would not have usually learnt. One of such skills can certainly be hairstyling. Another by-product of the lockdown has been creativity and the good old jugaad skill set. In a rather unusual video, a man can be seen utilising all of these skills.

In a feel-good clip that has been shared on Reddit, an old man can be seen making a funny hairstyle for himself. The clip starts with an aged man standing in front of the mirror as he styles his hair with the help of a vacuum cleaner. The video has been captioned as, “Grandpa found out he could do his hair with the vacuum cleaner!” The adorable clip ends with the elderly man smiling as he poses for the lens.

The video has certainly won netizens hearts and has garnered all kinds of adorable moments. A person wrote, “Was that just the style he's had his whole life? in 50 years we'll have old people wearing jeans and hoodies.” Another one mentioned how he wants to grow old like the man in the video. He wrote, “I really hope I’m like this guy when I get older. I hope I never take myself too seriously. Like they say, growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional.”

A different user remarked on how there really are no shows around hairstyling. He said, “So -that's- how he does it! It's a shame no one made a hairstyle show that describes how they think the crazy hair dos in videogame/shows actually are made...Its just a theory, a Hair Theory! Aaand Snip! (sic)”

As expected, 96 percent of the viewers of the video have upvoted it till now. Many people have also commented upon how it is important to always keep the child in you alive.