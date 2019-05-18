Grumpiest Memes of Grumpy Cat that Brightened us up on our Grumpy Days

Grumpy Cat, aka Tardar Sauce, who shot to fame in 2012 owing to her scowling expression passed away on May 14th, as announced by her owners on Twitter. Internet's favourite kitty suffered from a condition known as feline dwarfism, which gave it its famed frowning expression.In 2012, some pictures of Grumpy Cat went viral and have since been used in a zillion memes on social media. The main reason why Grumpy Cat appealed to netizens was because of its relatable expression, and of course, attitude to life.Over the years, Grumpy Cat has provided us with countless reasons to smile; no matter what heaven she ends up in, we hope she continues to frown her way through the after-life too!On that note, we felt its only just that we share some of our favourite Grumpy Cat memes with you!Ugh, true.Grumpy Cat speaks for all of us, especially on Monday mornings!*BURN*That's my favourite pastime anyway!This breaks my heart just a little...Socializing? What's that?Grumpy Cat being savage as ever!When you forgot to turn off the alarm and wake up at seven on a Sunday morning...I'm pretty sure that's what he's feeling up there.Rest in peace, Grumpy Cat. You'll continue to live on through our favourite memes and in our hearts.