English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grumpiest Memes of Grumpy Cat that Brightened us up on our Grumpy Days
Over the years, Grumpy Cat has provided us with countless reasons to smile; no matter what heaven she ends up in, we hope she continues to frown her way through the after-life too!
Over the years, Grumpy Cat has provided us with countless reasons to smile; no matter what heaven she ends up in, we hope she continues to frown her way through the after-life too!
Loading...
Grumpy Cat, aka Tardar Sauce, who shot to fame in 2012 owing to her scowling expression passed away on May 14th, as announced by her owners on Twitter. Internet's favourite kitty suffered from a condition known as feline dwarfism, which gave it its famed frowning expression.
In 2012, some pictures of Grumpy Cat went viral and have since been used in a zillion memes on social media. The main reason why Grumpy Cat appealed to netizens was because of its relatable expression, and of course, attitude to life.
Over the years, Grumpy Cat has provided us with countless reasons to smile; no matter what heaven she ends up in, we hope she continues to frown her way through the after-life too!
On that note, we felt its only just that we share some of our favourite Grumpy Cat memes with you!
Ugh, true.
Grumpy Cat speaks for all of us, especially on Monday mornings!
*BURN*
That's my favourite pastime anyway!
This breaks my heart just a little...
Socializing? What's that?
Grumpy Cat being savage as ever!
When you forgot to turn off the alarm and wake up at seven on a Sunday morning...
I'm pretty sure that's what he's feeling up there.
Rest in peace, Grumpy Cat. You'll continue to live on through our favourite memes and in our hearts.
In 2012, some pictures of Grumpy Cat went viral and have since been used in a zillion memes on social media. The main reason why Grumpy Cat appealed to netizens was because of its relatable expression, and of course, attitude to life.
Over the years, Grumpy Cat has provided us with countless reasons to smile; no matter what heaven she ends up in, we hope she continues to frown her way through the after-life too!
On that note, we felt its only just that we share some of our favourite Grumpy Cat memes with you!
Ugh, true.
Grumpy Cat speaks for all of us, especially on Monday mornings!
*BURN*
That's my favourite pastime anyway!
This breaks my heart just a little...
Socializing? What's that?
Grumpy Cat being savage as ever!
When you forgot to turn off the alarm and wake up at seven on a Sunday morning...
I'm pretty sure that's what he's feeling up there.
Rest in peace, Grumpy Cat. You'll continue to live on through our favourite memes and in our hearts.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Ngidi Keen to Settle Scores With India at World Cup
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- It Was a Very Emotional Ton: Roy Reveals Midnight Hospital Trip After Win
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results