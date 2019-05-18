English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grumpy Cat, Internet's Most Famous Feline Dies. Long Live Grumpy Cat.
Rest in Internet popularity, Grumpy Cat. You'll forever remain immortal on the Internet.
Rest in Internet popularity, Grumpy Cat. You'll forever remain immortal on the Internet.
Are there frowns in heaven?
There certainly are now. And it's a frown that makes everyone smile.
Grumpy cat, known as the Internet's favourite cat, popular for being used as a reaction image and in memes, passed away on May 14th.
Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce shot to fame in 2001 when photos of her with that sour expression started gaining popularity.
You've certainly seen her picture once, and while her expression may have been one of the cat version of the " >:( " emoji, it would have made you smile, or the human version of the " :) " emoji.
The reason for Grumpy Cat's sour expression was feline dwarfism, which was revealed by her owner.
Grumpy Cat's owner, Tabitha Bundesen shared a message on her official Facebook page, sharing that she passed away at age 7 after a battle with a disease.
'Some days are grumpier than others,' the post reads. We agree. In whatever cat heaven Grumpy Cat ends up in, we hope she's still frowning there. And her frown may be the reason for everyone else's to smile.
Fans of Grumpy cat shared their condolences.
Rest in Internet popularity, Grumpy Cat. You'll forever remain immortal on the Internet.
#HappyBirthdayGrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/DwSbCdmDw8 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) April 5, 2019
Heartbroken 😥😥😥 Sending my love to Tabatha and all your family. That came as quite the shock 🖤🌈
— Fran O'Reilly (@ShadEO9) May 17, 2019
This past week really has sucked. Rest in peace you amazing feline, you will be missed. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) May 17, 2019
Thanks for the laughs, the memes & for just being a rad kitteh. 😔 pic.twitter.com/036bBz3vl8
— Brent Davidson (@Brentus88) May 17, 2019
