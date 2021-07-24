Grumpy Child Throws Tantrum for Not Getting Burger, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Children have been creating abuzz on social media and we have never-ending incidents. Last year, a boy named Anushrut became an overnight sensation. Anushrut’s father shared a video of his little one yelling at the barber. The grumpy little kid, even when he was angry, looked extremely adorable. Now, a clip of another grumpy boy has surfaced online. In the video, the little one is featured throwing tantrums as he is not able to have a burger.

The kid is getting angry at a woman, who is off-camera. The little one is getting angry because the woman is teasing the kid while enjoying her burger. The cute banter between the two will leave you in splits.

Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi pic.twitter.com/PqodpfjctJ— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 21, 2021

First, the little boy says, “Mere se baat nhi karo (Don’t talk to me).” To this, the woman behind the camera mockingly said, “Bhai toh chodho nah tum nahi khao na burger mai he kha lungi sirf. Tum dekh lena mereko sirf (Leave it you don’t eat the burger, I will only eat it). Frustrated of not being able to get a burger, the kid replies, “Mai burger bhi nhi dekhunga, sahi hai? (I will not see the burger also, is it fine). After getting no response from the woman, he continued his dialogue with an irritated look. He said, “Mai nahi khaunga, sahi hai? Tum apna burger jaldi se kha lena mai nahi khaunga, sahi hai?” (I will not eat, is it fine. You eat your burger quickly I will not eat it, is it fine?)

The woman further said that the reason she was able to order a burger was that she had money, but he doesn’t. Angry and irritated the kid asked the woman to not place any order for him and turns his face. The woman asked the little one to ask for money from his father. By now, the boy had reached his saturation point. Frustrated with the course of the event, he asked the woman to neither talk to him nor place his order. He further, irritatingly, states that he will not eat anything and will stay hungry.

After venting out his anger, he walks out of the room while the woman giggles in the background.

In no time, the clip of the grumpy kid went viral on social media. People are extending their support to the little one who is not able to get a burger.

Poor little chap why can't anyone get him a https://t.co/nIAYOJzmBd could anyone be so harsh..teasing a cute boy for a mere Burgers.,whereas.He shud be made the "Potential Model" for any burger outlet.i tell u — Uma,Jai Hind (@Uma47427038) July 22, 2021

Give him all the burgers please — Jen Carter ️‍ (@sam_carter_30) July 21, 2021

Bhai Tu mujhe se lale Burger bhoka mth Rahena swtttt ho yr ap — Ajmal Ahmed (@AjmalAh17624984) July 22, 2021

Pls Yar itne pyare bache ko ek burger k liye mat tarsaao— Deepak Chauhan (@DeepakC45582938) July 23, 2021

One of the users asked both Swiggy and Zomato to send the child a burger and he would pay for it.

@swiggy_in @zomato can you guys send him a burger pls. I will pay. He is so cute❤️— ADV ASHIF HUSAIN (@AdvAshif) July 21, 2021

Isn’t the video simply adorable? What do you think of this grumpy child?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here