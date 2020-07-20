GTA Online's Richest Have So Much Money, They're Having Trouble Counting it

There's a new flex in Sin City, and it's being too rich. No, really.

The flex is being so rich that you're having trouble counting your money. Grand Theft Auto Online's richest players are in a place where they have too much virtual money to possibly count.

Since April, any player that logged into Grand Theft Auto Online had a free GTA$500,000 deposited directly into their Maze Bank accounts. It seems that Rockstar Games was not done handing out free money in GTA Online, though, as the developer had announced that there was another GTA$500,000 up for grabs, and indeed it was extremely easy to claim.

Even when GTA 5 was announced for PS5 at Sony's Future of Gaming livestream in June, PS4 players were given the opportunity to collect a million GTA$ every month, until the next-generation version releases.

So the rich keep getting richer - with a (so far) unlimited source of income. Players have mounting bank account numbers, some which so high, that players are having a tough time counting it.

This was recently shared as an example by Reddit user u/Fighter_ who said help from GTA to actually count their money was what they needed.

Another user also quipped in with a similar problem.

While GTA online does have updates pretty regularly, the gaming community often makes meme posts like this to understand that if it gets enough attention, it may get addressed, and a possibility of it actually changing.

Rockstar Games has also so far been available in about addressing many of the community's concerns in the past, aswell, so the genuine suggestions updates mixed with humour does go a long way. And it does have a valid point, we all have used the three, two number gap to add commas, why can't it just be in place?

And while the GTA money is purely virtual, we're wondering if this is what real-life billionaires feel like, looking at their bank balances, even with commas.