Guard Dog Takes Deer Bones as Bribe From Bear, Netizens Declare Him 'Not Guilty'
A Twitter user shared a hilarious story on Twitter. His dog, named Brickleberry, is supposed to be a guard dog who has one job - to bark the moment someone enters the compound to warn its owners. But turns out, a bear has figured out how to work around the situation. The bear bribes the dog with deer bones every day in exchange for him remaining silent. Meanwhile, this allows the bear to enter the compound and access the trash cans.
My idiot furry son has one job at night - bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right?— Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019
HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT. pic.twitter.com/6NOKiFNLgm
Jesse Jordan, on Twitter wrote, "My idiot furry son has one job at night - bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right? HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT."
Although I basically handed my dog this position of power, it's become very clear that he has no idea how to actually do the job properly; now not only do I have to clean up a huge mess, I see him putting his own self-interest first. Clearly, I have no choice but to impeach him.— Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019
Just so I don't have to repeat it any more, doggo's name is Brickleberry but he answers to Brick. He's a mastiff/hound mutt with some beagle in him, and he is the best boi. His mom died days after he was born, so I raised him by hand. He is great with kids and apparently bears.— Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 9, 2019
This story has left netizens amused. Funnily, a lot of them are defending the guard boy!
This is patently false. See below. pic.twitter.com/ug11Tgirei— Lindsey With An E (@Withane_Lindsey) May 8, 2019
Your dog is frens with that bear and that’s just the way it is I am sorry— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 8, 2019
This just sounds like you're not paying him enough.— Erin (@ErinandEmmainFL) May 8, 2019
If the bear is offering a better deal, you can't blame him for taking it. Capitalism.
Yellow labs are not usually the smartest but they are the GREEDIEST eaters. (I say this as an owner of one.) pic.twitter.com/smtkXXa4WG— Janelle, Janelle (@photofeeshie) May 8, 2019
Labs are easily bought with treats. You KNOW this. My lab would eat herself to death if you let her.— Bring Me the Apocalypse (@coracade) May 8, 2019
this dog is innocent.— The Warax. (@iAmTheWarax) May 8, 2019
no collusion.
these proofs are proving nothing.— The Warax. (@iAmTheWarax) May 8, 2019
how can we know that this dog was thinking if and when such acts were allegedly committed? pic.twitter.com/H3GWD4EzFd
He protecc— Amanda (@AmandaaaYG) May 8, 2019
He attacc
But sometimes he prefer to snacc
A lot of dog owners also expressed their concern over the fact that the dog might be in danger. However, Jesse clarified that the dog was perfectly safe since bears in the region simply act as raccoons and all they really care about is raiding trash cans.
