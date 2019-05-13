Take the pledge to vote

»
Guard Dog Takes Deer Bones as Bribe From Bear, Netizens Declare Him 'Not Guilty'

The bear bribes the dog with deer bones every day in exchange for him remaining silent. Meanwhile, this allows the bear to enter the compound and access the trash cans.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Dogs are the cutest creatures on the planet. Period. We refuse to hear anything anything against them. Not only are they ridiculously sweet, but also make for the most loyal companions ever. They'll put you above everything else. But for this pup, treats come first.

A Twitter user shared a hilarious story on Twitter. His dog, named Brickleberry, is supposed to be a guard dog who has one job - to bark the moment someone enters the compound to warn its owners. But turns out, a bear has figured out how to work around the situation. The bear bribes the dog with deer bones every day in exchange for him remaining silent. Meanwhile, this allows the bear to enter the compound and access the trash cans.





Jesse Jordan, on Twitter wrote, "My idiot furry son has one job at night - bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right? HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT."








This story has left netizens amused. Funnily, a lot of them are defending the guard boy!

























A lot of dog owners also expressed their concern over the fact that the dog might be in danger. However, Jesse clarified that the dog was perfectly safe since bears in the region simply act as raccoons and all they really care about is raiding trash cans.
