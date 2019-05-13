Guard Dog Takes Deer Bones as Bribe From Bear, Netizens Declare Him 'Not Guilty'

My idiot furry son has one job at night - bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right?



HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT. pic.twitter.com/6NOKiFNLgm — Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019

Although I basically handed my dog this position of power, it's become very clear that he has no idea how to actually do the job properly; now not only do I have to clean up a huge mess, I see him putting his own self-interest first. Clearly, I have no choice but to impeach him. — Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019

Just so I don't have to repeat it any more, doggo's name is Brickleberry but he answers to Brick. He's a mastiff/hound mutt with some beagle in him, and he is the best boi. His mom died days after he was born, so I raised him by hand. He is great with kids and apparently bears. — Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 9, 2019

This is patently false. See below. pic.twitter.com/ug11Tgirei — Lindsey With An E (@Withane_Lindsey) May 8, 2019

Your dog is frens with that bear and that’s just the way it is I am sorry — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 8, 2019

This just sounds like you're not paying him enough.



If the bear is offering a better deal, you can't blame him for taking it. Capitalism. — Erin (@ErinandEmmainFL) May 8, 2019

Yellow labs are not usually the smartest but they are the GREEDIEST eaters. (I say this as an owner of one.) pic.twitter.com/smtkXXa4WG — Janelle, Janelle (@photofeeshie) May 8, 2019

Labs are easily bought with treats. You KNOW this. My lab would eat herself to death if you let her. — Bring Me the Apocalypse (@coracade) May 8, 2019

this dog is innocent.



no collusion. — The Warax. (@iAmTheWarax) May 8, 2019

these proofs are proving nothing.



how can we know that this dog was thinking if and when such acts were allegedly committed? pic.twitter.com/H3GWD4EzFd — The Warax. (@iAmTheWarax) May 8, 2019

He protecc

He attacc

But sometimes he prefer to snacc — Amanda (@AmandaaaYG) May 8, 2019

