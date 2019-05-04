Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora Applying Green Lipstick is Now a Relatable Meme

The combination of green on green seemed to grab fan's attentions, not because of her characters but also because it reminded of too many things. From vegetables like kale and spinach, to money to the Wicked Witch of the West to Fiona in Shrek.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 4, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Image Credits: Instagram.
It may not be easy to be green, but it sure is easy to make memes.

That's exactly what Netizens took very literally, when they took a video of Zoe Saldana, who plays the character 'Gamora' in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Saldana's character, 'Gamora' stands out in the movies for her distinctive features - her green skin, which she is covered in throughout - including her lips. While Avengers:Endgame is over, the actors playing the characters have kept the behind-the-scenes content flowing, and Saldana is also doing the same.

In a video posted on Instagram by Saldana, her charecter Gamora, with the green skin-makeup on can already be seen, applying green lipstick.

View this post on Instagram

#nofilter 😂#Gamora #becauseshesworthit

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on




The combination of green on green seemed to grab fan's attentions, not because of her characters but also because it reminded of too many things. From vegetables like kale and spinach, to money to the Wicked Witch of the West to Fiona in Shrek. Here's what the most popular bids were.































While Avengers:Endgame may be over, the hype around it is still going, and we're glad the actors playing the characters is still giving us more content.
