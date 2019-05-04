Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora Applying Green Lipstick is Now a Relatable Meme

the giant piece of broccoli waiting for me at the bottom of my curry fried rice pic.twitter.com/tgSILAtbNZ — ⚡️ ᶻᵃᶜʰ ⚡️ (@Z_ninetales) May 1, 2019

Money getting ready to leave my bank account pic.twitter.com/APFVZD0j8Z — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2019

Avocado getting ripe two days before you plan to eat it pic.twitter.com/mTS7yOS3E9 — Jamilah is 34 (@JamilahLemieux) May 1, 2019

Pickles right before getting removed from a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/JsuyW8zhNq — Jose & The Bussycats (@itsjcerm) April 30, 2019

My salad before I stood it up for a cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/uJfFukAmLg — Richie Loco 🏁 (@Richie_l0c0) May 1, 2019

Fiona in her tower every night for 20 years preparing to be rescued pic.twitter.com/dk6c47yibt — matt (@criminalofthot) May 1, 2019

spinach getting ready to expire on my way home from the grocery store pic.twitter.com/Z3UkerYmC4 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 1, 2019

lettuce getting ready to give people e coli pic.twitter.com/70bK153LxA — jaboukie (@jaboukie) May 1, 2019

It may not be easy to be green, but it sure is easy to make memes.That's exactly what Netizens took very literally, when they took a video of Zoe Saldana, who plays the character 'Gamora' in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Saldana's character, 'Gamora' stands out in the movies for her distinctive features - her green skin, which she is covered in throughout - including her lips. While Avengers:Endgame is over, the actors playing the characters have kept the behind-the-scenes content flowing, and Saldana is also doing the same.In a video posted on Instagram by Saldana, her charecter Gamora, with the green skin-makeup on can already be seen, applying green lipstick.The combination of green on green seemed to grab fan's attentions, not because of her characters but also because it reminded of too many things. From vegetables like kale and spinach, to money to the Wicked Witch of the West to Fiona in Shrek. Here's what the most popular bids were.While Avengers:Endgame may be over, the hype around it is still going, and we're glad the actors playing the characters is still giving us more content.