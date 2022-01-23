Gucci Ad Draws Flak for Using Tigers, Carole Baskin from Netflix Show Slams Fashion Brand

Animal rights activist Carole Baskin has objected to Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci’s latest campaign that featured tigers. The brand is facing backlash for using real tigers in its latest campaign celebrating ‘Chinese Year of the Tigers’ which starts on February 1. Carole, who founded ‘Big Cat Rescue’, told Yahoo News: “This sort of ad campaign sends the worst possible message; which is that tigers are disposable products to be used for capitalism and discarded at will." She also wanted to know who the cat provider was and added that anyone from the public would be aghast at how the poor cats were being used for profit.

Carole founded Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary based in Florida. She became famous after appearing in the the Netflix documentary called ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.’

Several Instagram users started expressing their dismay for using real tigers for the photoshoot. The animal rights organization, World Animal Protection also raised their concern over the use of tigers in the latest campaign. ‘Gucci Tiger’, features “a wide-ranging section of ready-to-wear and accessories, featuring various renditions of the animal.”

The fashion brand also mentioned that the tigers were captured in a “safe environment.” According to Times of India, a third-party animal welfare @americanhumane monitored the set and given a green signal that “no animals were harmed.”

Several Instagram users have also slammed the fashion house for using tigers. They said, “It’s not okay to have wild animals in advertising,” one comment read tigers belong in the wild, not in captivity, not to be used to sell fashion, another said “wild animals belong in the wild and shouldn’t be used for entertainment and media.”

Many other animal welfare organization including the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has also urged their followers to “ tell them to STOP using wild animals in their ads!”

The World Animal Protection US wrote on their official Twitter page, “Gucci is sending the wrong message by promoting tigers as pets and luxury items when they are wild animals who belong in the wild."

Gucci is sending the wrong message by promoting tigers as pets and luxury items when they are wild animals who belong in the wild. We urge Gucci to stop using wild animals in their campaigns and issue a statement that tigers belong in the wild. https://t.co/r7JAHgWtfH— World Animal Protection US (@MoveTheWorldUS) January 18, 2022

However, Gucci has mentioned that the style of the fashion brand is of nature and wild animals. It has stated that it has joined the Lion Share Fund, an initiative raising funds to protect the endangered species in their natural habitat.

The use of wild animals in several expensive fashion brands has been a controversial issue. Last year, a Dubai couple has used a tiger in a gender reveal stunt has created outrage on several microblogging sites.

