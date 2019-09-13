Gucci Attempts to Go Carbon-Neutral in Bid to Fight Climate Change

'Sooner rather than later', many industries have taken necessary steps to fight one of the top concerning issues of our time, climate change.

While these industries have taken initiatives to address the issue, Gucci, one of the leading brands in the fashion industry has pledged to check its impact of functioning on the environment.

In a recent strategy outlining, the Italian fashion brand has attempted to go carbon-neutral.

According to The Guardian, Gucci's strategy 'stretches from its supply chain to its fashion shows and comprises a mixture of reduction, elimination and offsetting what it calls “unavoidable emissions”'.

The company's CEO Marco Bizzarri told The Guardian, “The more time that goes by, the more reports from the scientists are clear – the planet has gone too far.”

He added that the company's early supply chain counts for 90% of the carbon emission.

Hence, the company has decided to partner with Redd+, a UN project working towards reducing emissions from deforestation. It will work on projects that support forest conservation in Peru, Kenya, Indonesia and Cambodia in order to offset carbon emissions it cannot eliminate.

In a 2015-environmental profit and loss initiative Gucci decided to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025. Last year its annual report showed that the emissions was down by 16%.

