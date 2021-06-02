Gucci is Selling 'Indian Kurta' for Rs 2.5 Lakh and Desi Fashion Police is Here to Stop it

In a fresh backlash, the Italian fashion house Gucci is being slammed for its new ‘range of kaftans’ that is being sold at an exorbitant price. The kaftan — a robe commonly worn across Asian countries — is reminding people of an Indian kurta, that one can buy for any meagre sum compared to the price labelled by Gucci.

Inspired by the Indian culture, the ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ ranges from USD 2,100 (Rs 1.5 lakh) to USD 3,500 (Rs 2.5 lakh). This has definitely left desi netizens scratching their heads. They can probably afford similar ‘Indian culture’ at a price way lesser than the hefty amount quoted by Gucci.

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces defines a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist," reads the description of their Asiatic-culture infused new range.

The description for the silk kaftan reads, “Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric."

However, for ordinary netizens or desi Twitter, paying 2.5 lakh for what looks like an everyday kurta hanging in their wardrobe, is a pill hard to swallow. Taking to social media, aghast desis trolled the international fashion brand and expressed their shock at such marketing!

Earlier in 2019, Gucci had come under attack for its “Indy Full Turban," which was listed for sale on the website of luxury department store Nordstrom for a whopping $790 (Rs 57,000). The collection faced a blow after millions of Sikh from around the world got offended for cultural appropriation and a mere turban being sold at a hefty price.

