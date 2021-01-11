Gucci, The North Face Trolled for Joint Ad Featuring Models Climbing Mountains in High Heels

American outdoor recreation product company The North Face collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Gucci to create a fashionable line of hiking attire. However, regular customers of The North Face, who are also into hiking and mountaineering, were not quite pleased with the campaign.

The North Face X Gucci campaign launched in December 2020 and shows classic Gucci print on the iconic North Face puffer jackets. The campaign ad was shot in the Alps in Europe. The collection is based on original North Face outerwear designs from the 70s that includes products like down jackets, overalls, and vests. The collection also includes silk twill bowling dresses and shirts, hiking boots and unexpected items like a tent and sleeping bag.

The collection features a single logo: The North Face's rounded emblem paired with the House's red and green Web ribbon. The North Face X Gucci monogrammed puffer, with a video featuring climbers, graffiti artists and the brand’s eccentric designer, Alessando Michele was posted on social media last month.

However, not everyone is pleased with the crossover, especially the customers of North Face. Sharon Patterson, a hiker, commented on The North Face’s ad campaign tweet, calling it the worst thing besides the US President, Donald Trump.

#TheNorthFacexGucciChanneling the spirit of exploration. Based on original The North Face designs from the 70’s.Learn more: https://t.co/3mtMzW5GzI pic.twitter.com/IOmrB88QhX — The North Face (@thenorthface) December 22, 2020

Another user expressed their disappointment and asked to bury the campaign before it is shared.

Quick! Kill it before it spreads!!! — Thomas Bishop (@ThomasB22877691) December 23, 2020

While for some, the ad felt more like an April Fool’s prank.

april 1st is 4 months away calm down — Ty Ty (@TyTykoolaid) December 23, 2020

Another user pointed out that both the brands are completely opposite to each other.

Wtf Gucci is counter to everything The North Face brand supposedly stood for! So gross! — Christopher Blunden (@_ChrisBlunden) December 23, 2020

Users on Instagram also slammed the brand for making essential clothing products more expensive by such collaboration.

“The people that need our clothes can’t afford it, and the people that can afford it don’t need it,” said one user on The North Face’s Instagram post. Another user, Nick, commented that the world needs conservation not exploration. Nick wrote that he would love to see the brand promote their renewed and refurbished clothing store. He said that he got some awesome redone clothes from that store. He also mentioned that consumerism is what threatens natural places and “Gucci is the epitome of lavishly unsustainable practices.”

Meanwhile, some customers commented that they would switch to another outdoor clothing brand now The North Face is going into the luxury brand category. One user suggested Arcteryx as the new go-to brand now.

With the disappointment that comes in the comment section, it is clear that the fans are not loving the collaboration.