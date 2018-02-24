Gucci Uses Turban As Fashion Accessory on Ramp, Gets Slammed on Twitter

The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith, @gucci, not a mere fashion accessory. #appropriation

We are available for further education and consultation if you are looking for observant Sikh models.https://t.co/jv3E73UOH3 — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) February 23, 2018

Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as ‘hats’ whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products pic.twitter.com/gCzKPd9LGd — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) February 22, 2018

sikh boys come home crying to their parents after being bullied at school saying they want to cut their hair + take their turban off. OH BUT NOW IT'S FARSHUN DARLING @gucci — Sohan Judge (@SohanJudge) February 22, 2018

Yo.. @gucci ... I mess with you guys... but this isn't a good look for you... could you not find a brown model? pic.twitter.com/INqxwrfB0t — Avan Jogia (@AvanJogia) February 22, 2018

Thanks @gucci for entirely appropriating my religion. Ffs, I’m pretty sure you could have found a Sikh model to wear a turban rather than turning it in some causal accessory #notokay pic.twitter.com/23HvT8vkwQ — Maninder Sachdeva (@thisismani_) February 22, 2018

how is it that a turban can be a hot new accessory for white @gucci models but when a brown man wears one he's a target for violence? they love to steal & sell our culture, but they don't love us. #culturenotcostume https://t.co/OGjaB9WxDQ pic.twitter.com/D6KtUEO8nU — leo kalyan (@leokalyan) February 22, 2018

And while Gucci sends white models down the catwalk wearing turbans, a Sikh environmentalist has his turban ripped off outside parliament in a hate attack. As someone whose family has been on the receiving end of this sh** for decades, this is utterly depressing. pic.twitter.com/35stzYF7BO — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) February 22, 2018

This is unacceptable and offensive @gucci. Wearing another religions article of faith is not fashion, its appropriation! Sikh men are profiled and discriminated against every day for wearing a turban, yet when you put in on a white person, it’s suddenly fashionable and cool?!?! pic.twitter.com/UD0wWjaju5 — Gurpy Colors o(:) (@gurpycolors) February 22, 2018

so instead of hiring a sikh model they just put a TURBAN on a white boy??? WTF GUCCI pic.twitter.com/yWiCrVFRr2 — n (@trilogyalbums) February 21, 2018

Gucci's Fall 2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week has caused a stir on social media.On Wednesday, the fashion brand's collection featured a host of models walking down the runway wearing a variety of headgears, from hijabs to accessories in the shape of East Asian architecture.But the brand was accused of cultural appropriation after its models were seen on the ramp wearing turbans-- religious headpiece mostly worn by Sikhs."The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith, @gucci, not a mere fashion accessory. #appropriationWe are available for further education and consultation if you are looking for observant Sikh models," the Sikh Coalition civil rights group wrote on Twitter.Several took to Twitter to call out the brand for the use of turban especially because the majority of the models were white."This is unacceptable and offensive @gucci. Wearing another religions article of faith is not fashion, its appropriation! Sikh men are profiled and discriminated against every day for wearing a turban, yet when you put in on a white person, it’s suddenly fashionable and cool?!?!" wrote one user on Twitter.According to Aljazeera, many of the world's 27 million Sikhs - both men and women - wear the turban.Last month, international retail giant H&M faced heat over an image in its online store that showed a black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.”The brand later apologised and removed the offensive ad from its website after tons of social media users accused it of being racist.