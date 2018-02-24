GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Gucci Uses Turban As Fashion Accessory on Ramp, Gets Slammed on Twitter

Fashion brand Gucci came under fire after it sent white models down the runway wearing turbans.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 24, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gucci Uses Turban As Fashion Accessory on Ramp, Gets Slammed on Twitter
Photo credits: @SinghLions | Twitter
Gucci's Fall 2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week has caused a stir on social media.

On Wednesday, the fashion brand's collection featured a host of models walking down the runway wearing a variety of headgears, from hijabs to accessories in the shape of East Asian architecture.

But the brand was accused of cultural appropriation after its models were seen on the ramp wearing turbans-- religious headpiece mostly worn by Sikhs.

"The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith, @gucci, not a mere fashion accessory. #appropriation
We are available for further education and consultation if you are looking for observant Sikh models," the Sikh Coalition civil rights group wrote on Twitter.




Several took to Twitter to call out the brand for the use of turban especially because the majority of the models were white.

"This is unacceptable and offensive @gucci. Wearing another religions article of faith is not fashion, its appropriation! Sikh men are profiled and discriminated against every day for wearing a turban, yet when you put in on a white person, it’s suddenly fashionable and cool?!?!" wrote one user on Twitter.

























According to Aljazeera, many of the world's 27 million Sikhs - both men and women - wear the turban.

Last month, international retail giant H&M faced heat over an image in its online store that showed a black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The brand later apologised and removed the offensive ad from its website after tons of social media users accused it of being racist.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You