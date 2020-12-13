Gucci's Upside Down 'Inverted Cat-eye Frames' are at the Eye of Storm, Even Free Delivery isn't Helping

All that exists in the world of fashion is not necessarily palatable to the common man.If you are someone who has been there, Luxury fashion brand Gucci’s latest eyewear launch, released earlier this week, will leave you more perplexed.

The Italian fashion house recently decided to have a rather quirky and unusual inclusion in their recently launched sunglasses range. For reasons best known to the designers, the brand is calling the accessory‘Inverted Cat Eye sunglasses’ and yes it is made to look as if upside down, for real. This should not sound so unfamiliar as products that emerge from the vast world of fashion, often give rise to basic questions like, “But Why?”

Here's how Gucci describes the high-ticket product, "An unconventional take on the '50s and '60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an 'upside down' effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate. Enamelled floral details and a petite 'Gucci' logo further enrich the design.”

The new upside-down sunglasses design by Gucci has come in for some stick, with social media users calling out the unusual sunnies for making them feel ‘uncomfortable’. People can’t keep calm and are mocking the high-end fashion label for the luxury glasses’ design and it’s selling price - £470. Gucci tried best to lure shoppers with free delivery within a day. However, the customers cannot help but poke fun at the item's bizarre design.

American-Iranian novelist Porochista Khakpour shared in a tweet that the product priced at $755 is about Rs 56,000 in Indian currency. Sharing a screengrab of the designer shades from the fashion brand’s site on the micro-blogging platform, Khakpour said she gets that it’s been a rough year but also asked: "Gucci, why are we doing this?"

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

The hullabaloo continued from her tweets as the post quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes.

People who were rather taken aback by the off-the-wall design of the sunglasses took to the comments space.

One person said, "Looking at this make me so uncomfortable." Another quipped, "These designers are quarantined and going mad."Some pointed out that the product could be "Inspired by Dennis Taylor."

Specsavers responded to one of their original tweets writing,"Hopefully this doesn't catch on. It'll cost millions turning our stores upside down."

They also took a step ahead and carried out some Photoshopping to 'fix' them.

What do you think of these unconventional Inverted Cat Eye sunglasses by Gucci?