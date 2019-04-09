English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gudi Padwa Celebrated with 'Game of Thrones' Theme Song in Mumbai Streets
Mumbai, once again, saw the locals grooving to thumping 'dhol tasha' beats, however, this time it wasn't your usual Bollywood dhol-track but the 'Game of Thrones' theme that echoed the streets on Gudi Padwa (Maharashtrian New Year).
Screenshot from video posted by Aarambha Official/ आरंभ ढोल ताशा पथक डोंबिवली | YouTube.
Game of Thrones arrived early on the streets of Mumbai and we cannot contain our excitement anymore.
Dressed in their finest traditional attire, Maharashtrians welcomed Gudi Padwa (New Year) with much fervour and celebrations on Saturday.
Celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, people clean their houses and decorate the entrance with intricate rangoli designs, mango leaves and marigold flowers on Gudi Padwa.
Mumbai, once again, saw the locals grooving to thumping dhol tasha beats. However, this time it wasn't the usual Bollywood dhol-track but the Game of Thrones theme that echoed the streets on the new year.
Who would have thought that the GoT intro could be converted into a Gudi Padwa track, right?
But Aarambha Dhol Tasha Pathak, famous for their performances during Ganeshutsav, Navratri, Makarsankranti, and Diwali festivities made it possible when the popular group united once again - this time to perform a desi rendition of popular opening credits music.
Dressed in all whites and armed with dhols, an ensemble of Aarambha's musicians performed the GoT theme in Mumbai's Dombivli during Gudhipadwa Shobhayatra with a fusion of traditional instruments Bulbul (Benjo) and Dhol Tasha.
A video was later uploaded by the group's official channel on YouTube.
PS: You may have heard many cover versions of the Game of Thrones theme, but this one clearly beats them all.
The desi GoT version also made its way to Reddit India, where the video was posted by u/slimau5 and got the Redditors talking.
"Now the only thing we need is Daenerys doing Lavni in a Paithani on this to floor down the White walkers."
"Literal goosebumps."
"Om Westeros namah!"
"Now this is a song I can groove to."
Reddit user u/Gavthi_Batman wrote at length, explaining the Game of Dhols.
"This is called as "Dhol Pathak" (ढोल पथक). Number ranging from 10-20 to even hundred of Dhol players can be part of this band or Pathak. Back in the days, I mean before DJ's and Banjo's, in front of Ganpati or other ceremonial processions there used to be such band where bunch of men would play dhol and let everyone know, Ganpati or any procession in full celebration mood arriving in their area."
The OG Game of Thrones theme was created by Ramin Djawadi in 2011 and uses the cello as the lead instrument.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Mumbaikars have danced to the tunes of GoT during a festival.
Back in 2014, a YouTube channel called 'E.L.T.C' turned the theme into a Mumbai-style Ganpati visarjan track that went insanely viral on the Internet.
