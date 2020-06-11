'Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai': Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is Back, This Time as a Hilarious Meme

A scene from the 19-year-old hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has returned to the public memory and this time as a meme template. The scene is where Amitabh Bachan and Jaya Bachan land in London to surprise their son Rohan, played by Hritik Roshan.
"Guess karo hum kahaan hain" is the dialogue that Amitabh Bachan says after stepping out of his chartered plane, while his wife walks behind him.
People are getting out their creative best to use the meme:
Whenever you search for the important files— MayDay! MaDay! MayDay! it's 2020 (@newtoniantesla) June 9, 2020
File :- pic.twitter.com/Qd3MXZL75X
When you forget where you have kept your specs and you can't even see properly— thesarcasticwindow (@thesarcasticwi2) June 10, 2020
Specs pic.twitter.com/MXJ2JFdLc3
When you need friend for help— Chirag Garg (@chiraggarg28) June 11, 2020
Friend - pic.twitter.com/cmMJ9UaoLr
Corona virus in an unidentified asymptomatic infected person mixed in normal crowd: pic.twitter.com/zVgXPFxhIi— आत्मनिर्भर X Æ A-xii (@LittleMonk12) June 10, 2020
*Out with family*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 10, 2020
Me *stops for a minute to tie shoe laces*
My family : pic.twitter.com/bcqcaaLFYf
Me *decides to spend the weekend alone at my home*— The PoLiTiCaLe🌈 (@ThePoliticale) June 10, 2020
My friends: pic.twitter.com/w2Bk1FCNES
Story of Salman Bhai Movie to his Fans pic.twitter.com/EMWLeva8WN— Samosa (@SamosaKhaao) June 10, 2020
Whenever I need a pen urgently.— Vidhi Agrawal (@vidhiagrawal) June 10, 2020
Pen: pic.twitter.com/9mYnc0knNz
While dialogues from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri rule the roost in memes, scenes from other movies too have resurfaced and used as popular memes, like scenes from Munna Bhai MBBS, Tanu Weds Mannu, etc.