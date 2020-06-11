BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai': Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is Back, This Time as a Hilarious Meme

Meme template shared on social media

People are already out with their creative best to make memes from the template.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
A scene from the 19-year-old hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has returned to the public memory and this time as a meme template. The scene is where Amitabh Bachan and Jaya Bachan land in London to surprise their son Rohan, played by Hritik Roshan.

"Guess karo hum kahaan hain" is the dialogue that Amitabh Bachan says after stepping out of his chartered plane, while his wife walks behind him.

People are getting out their creative best to use the meme:


While dialogues from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri rule the roost in memes, scenes from other movies too have resurfaced and used as popular memes, like scenes from Munna Bhai MBBS, Tanu Weds Mannu, etc.


