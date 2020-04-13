Guess the Cricketer: ICC is Back With Another Fun Quiz and It is Not As Easy As You Thought

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is quite active on social media. From posting old videos of great performances to giving updates on the cricket stars, they do it all.

This time, ICC has a quiz for all cricket fans. The cricket authority has hidden a cricketer in an optical illusion and challenged netizens to identify the player.

Posted on Facebook and Twitter, the caption says, “Who have we hidden here?” followed by a right-pointing magnifying glass emoji.

More than 2,400 people commented on Facebook, many of them with the answer, while the tweet recorded over 1,100 responses.

Who have we hidden here? pic.twitter.com/SMUNRyHVJA — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Although we will leave the task of identifying the player on you, here is a tip. The hidden player is easily visible once a user tilts their phone or changes the angle of light on their computer screens.

The International Cricket Council is very fond of quizzes as on the occasion of Easter last Sunday, it posted some of the most iconic photos from the past few years of international cricketing history.

It's time for some #Easter fun!



Find the Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos



Thread pic.twitter.com/ozVHvGzhPR — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Added to the thread, ICC had four more Easter egg challenges for us all.

Can you find the hidden in this photo?#Easter pic.twitter.com/LatlJTLjBr — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Finding all the clues can become tiresome; so to ease the pressure ICC also tweeted the answers. They attached a link to their website with all the hidden eggs.



