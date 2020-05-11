BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Guess the Movie: David Warner Channels His Inner Mahesh Babu in Latest TikTok Video

David Warner / Instagram.

David Warner / Instagram.

Australian cricketer David Warner is enjoying his time home with TikTok. Coming up with hilarious ideas and taking help from all family members, the opener has garnered a solid fanbase on the video-sharing platform.

As the player is part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team SunRisers Hyderabad, he often incorporates Telugu songs and movies in his videos to entertain his fans. This time, Warner has perfectly lip-synced to Mahesh Babu’s 2006 blockbuster Pokiri.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action thriller saw the Telugu superstar play a police officer who goes undercover to destroy a mafia gang.

Posted on Warner’s social media handles, the TikTok video features the Australian batsman wearing his SunRisers Hyderabad jersey from IPL and holding a bat as if it were a weapon.

He then lip-syncs the line: “I don’t [even] listen to myself when I commit”.

In the caption, he wrote, “Guess the movie?? I tried everyone. Good luck. #tollywood #requested #helpme”.

On Instagram, the video has already gained over 11 lakh views.

Earlier, Warner had danced on ‘Butta Bomma’ with wife Candice Warner. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde song was beautifully enacted by the duo. Their daughter Indi also appeared in the widely shared video.

