Guess the Stadium: Can You Tackle ICC’s Latest Bouncer?

Absence of any live cricketing action has rendered many sports fans restless and bored in this coronavirus lockdown. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been keeping cricket lovers busy.

The board has become prolific in recent days and has been posting trivia, celebrating remarkable wins, wishing well on cricketers’ birthdays and challenging viewers with quizzes.

In their latest ‘guess the stadium’ quiz, ICC has posted a wide-angle picture of a ground taken from a height. Hence, one can see buildings surrounding the stadium and a massive water body beside it.

The challenge is simple – one has to guess the name of the ground and the hint is that it has hosted a World Cup final. The caption of the post reads: “Guess the stadium. Hint: It has hosted a World Cup final”.

Many people took up the challenge. While some wrote that it was Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, others thought it to be Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Window to take a guess is open till ICC posts an answer on its handle.

Earlier, ICC had shared the picture of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Headingley Stadium in England and Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, also in England.





The board had previously announced that Pakistan has included fast-bowler Naseem Shah in their 18 member national contract list for the year 2020-2021. The 17-year-old was an absolute sensation for the past year after being called for the national side in October 2019. ICC also announced that Babar Azam was named the captain for the One Day International (ODI) format.



