'Guess the Year': ICC is Keeping Their Fans Entertained by Throwing Open Challenges

The International Cricket Council might not be able to host new matches for the viewers, but it has several other ways to keep the audience engaged. Apart from showing highlights of some of the most famous matches in history, ICC also keeps throwing random quizzes for cricket lovers across social media platforms.

In the latest tweet, the ICC has shared a throwback picture of the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrating on the field with fellow former players Murali Kartik and Irfan Pathan. While Kartik is rejoicing, others seem to be cheering him.

“Guess the year,” ICC captioned the picture.

Within no time, fans guessed the year of the evergreen memory. The picture, which has received more than 7 thousand likes in 3 hours, was taken in the year 2007.

A Twitter user elaborated, “India vs Australia 2007 ODI series. 7th ODI. Murali Kartik took 6 for 27 and scored unbeaten 21 runs to take India into 2 wicket victory.”

Another added, “Zaheer and Karthik match winning partnership. (sic)”

Zaheer and karthik match winning partnership — Sach Boy (@LoyalSACHinlst) May 18, 2020

Other users also commented about their memories from the match.

It's 2007 Mumbai. #India vs Australia final odi of 7 match series.India's target 170 something but India collapsed to 64-6 ,Murali kartik took 6 wickets in the match and Zaheer played a superb innings to give India the win. — Nikita Malviya (@NkMalviya10) May 18, 2020

May be 2007 jab hamne ek tournament main kisiko 2 bar haraya tha.

And world champion bane the.



See this video of you're fan of MSD, Kohli, Raina, ABD, Bravohttps://t.co/GILM47aqON



Jo bhi video dekhe vo like nahi bhi karega to chalega but dislike to nahi hi karna. — Ravi Desai (@its_DRP) May 18, 2020

Aise Kaise Bhul Sakte Hai

Yahi Se Toh India Mein Cricket Ki Popularity Badhi

2007 pic.twitter.com/oVjUj0tZY6 — Ravi Kumar (@akkian_msdian) May 18, 2020

One user also shared the winning picture of the entire team with the winning trophy in the T20 series, played in the same year.

2007 pic.twitter.com/bZxPdzKCvN — RÃKÊSH B B VIP (@RakeshBB7) May 18, 2020

The India-Australia 2007 ODI matches took place between September 29 and October 17, 2007. The series was followed by the 2007 Twenty20 International league. While Australia managed to win the ODI series by 4–2, India won the T20I match.