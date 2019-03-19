LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Guess Who Kurt Angle Chose as His Opponent For Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania?

The Olympic gold medalist, who will be bidding goodbye to WWE, had fans on the edge of their seats when he made the announcement that he was given the opportunity to choose an opponent for his final WrestleMania appearance.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Guess Who Kurt Angle Chose as His Opponent For Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania?
Screenshot from video posted by @WWE / Twitter.
Loading...
John Cena, The Undertaker, Shelton Benjamin. None found a mention when wrestling champion Kurt Angle entered the ring on Monday night RAW to inform fans about his farewell match taking place at WrestleMania 35.

The Olympic gold medalist, who will be bidding goodbye to WWE, had fans on the edge of their seats when he made the announcement that he was given the opportunity to choose an opponent for his final WrestleMania appearance.

This is what he said.

"I wanna thank the McMahon family for allowing me to pick my opponent for my farewell match. There are so many superstars I would love to face, but there's only one I want to beat. And he's the man that has made my life a living hell, since I've been the General Manager of Monday night RAW. That man is Baron Corbin. Nothing will make me happier than to make Baron Corbin tap out at WrestleMania and I can end my career the happiest man in the world."




To his credit, Angle probably put Corbin first on his list as the two have been embroiled in a feud ever since Stephanie McMahon chose the latter as acting GM of RAW when Angle was away. The two have also faced each other several times in the ring, with Angle losing their last clash back in January.

Expecting big fish to pop up in his announcement, fans were disappointed, to say the least. That he will be facing an "underwhelming" opponent for the big night did not sit well with many in attendance at Chicago's Allstate Arena, who followed the big reveal with boos and chants of Cena.

WWE supporters on Twitter weren't pleased either. Angle deserves a better send-off, as mentioned by many.








































Well, look at the positives.










Angle's farewell WrestleMania match will be held on April 7.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram