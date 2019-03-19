Guess Who Kurt Angle Chose as His Opponent For Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania?
The Olympic gold medalist, who will be bidding goodbye to WWE, had fans on the edge of their seats when he made the announcement that he was given the opportunity to choose an opponent for his final WrestleMania appearance.
Screenshot from video posted by @WWE / Twitter.
The Olympic gold medalist, who will be bidding goodbye to WWE, had fans on the edge of their seats when he made the announcement that he was given the opportunity to choose an opponent for his final WrestleMania appearance.
This is what he said.
"I wanna thank the McMahon family for allowing me to pick my opponent for my farewell match. There are so many superstars I would love to face, but there's only one I want to beat. And he's the man that has made my life a living hell, since I've been the General Manager of Monday night RAW. That man is Baron Corbin. Nothing will make me happier than to make Baron Corbin tap out at WrestleMania and I can end my career the happiest man in the world."
.@RealKurtAngle announces on #Raw that he has chosen @BaronCorbinWWE as his opponent for his farewell match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/0aFbvI6BLk— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2019
To his credit, Angle probably put Corbin first on his list as the two have been embroiled in a feud ever since Stephanie McMahon chose the latter as acting GM of RAW when Angle was away. The two have also faced each other several times in the ring, with Angle losing their last clash back in January.
Expecting big fish to pop up in his announcement, fans were disappointed, to say the least. That he will be facing an "underwhelming" opponent for the big night did not sit well with many in attendance at Chicago's Allstate Arena, who followed the big reveal with boos and chants of Cena.
WWE supporters on Twitter weren't pleased either. Angle deserves a better send-off, as mentioned by many.
Wrestlemania is cancelled— y (@cuntybiscuit) March 19, 2019
Cena (and us) right now: pic.twitter.com/9ZOldTyUXV— zony ztark saw cm 39 (@coupdebanks) March 19, 2019
March 19, 2019
March 19, 2019
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin is finding that twisted, soggy black french fry at the bottom of the cup #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/W43wut9r0t— David Onda (@David_Onda) March 19, 2019
March 19, 2019
No one:— b l e s s e d❤️ (@AllthingsCENA) March 19, 2019
Kurt Angle: I pick Baron Corbin! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zjHgfyUXxA
“Kurt Angle announces he’ll be facing Corbin at mania”— Brian Jacobson (@TheWildCatBJ) March 19, 2019
Fans: #RAW pic.twitter.com/PQcDvnQcmk
Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin at #WrestleMania. #RAW pic.twitter.com/9zfqwdaQy2— Little Miss Bliss (@TheYearOfBliss) March 19, 2019
I’m hoping this is a joke.— 2 DRINK MIKE (@NaturallyMike) March 19, 2019
Kurt Angle should have his last match against John Cena, makes the most sense since Cena had his first WWE match against Kurt & this would be a good sendoff for him since they have that connection.— AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) March 19, 2019
Him against Corbin just makes no damn sense and I can't see anyone hyped#RAW pic.twitter.com/OSLKT4B4I1
I wanna go back in time and tell 2007 Kurt that a dude named Baron Corbin is gonna retire him. See how that goes .— Matt . (@Raw_Wrestle) March 19, 2019
March 19, 2019
Well, look at the positives.
I'll play devil's advocate -- based on how we've seen Angle look in the ring, Corbin losing is a way to make them seem on the same plane— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 19, 2019
People are crapping on Corbin/Angle but guaranteed that match will have heat. Corbin is such an underrated heel, he'll have people rooting against him like crazy #RAW— Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) March 19, 2019
I know a lot can happen between now and #WrestleMania including the night of but as it stands now Kurt Angle deserves a better send off if this is truly the end of his in-ring career. Gave so much. Overcome so much. #WWE— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 19, 2019
Angle's farewell WrestleMania match will be held on April 7.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Buys New Range Rover Vogue LWB SE SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif May Come Together to Promote Urdu. Biggest Joke of 2019, Say Twitterati
- Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Rumours of Contesting LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Says 'Politics Not on My Agenda'
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s