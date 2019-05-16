Guests Asked to Sit According to Race at Wedding, Netizens are Furious

A bride supposedly separated her wedding guests by race during the reception and Facebook users are shocked! The bride, who has not been identified, shared a post on a Facebook group, warning guest that when they arrived, they would be seated according to their race. There were 9 tables for whites, one for Asians, two for blacks and two for Hispanics.A screengrab of the post has since then been shared in a wedding-shaming group on Facebook where many members have reacted with utter disgust, and anger. A woman named Kassie Chung shared the screengrab of the offensive incident in the group, 'That's it, I'm wedding shaming (non ban-happy edition)' on May 12.Apparently, Chung blurred out the bride's name, as well as the name of the groom, who commented on the post.'PSA,' it reads. 'When you arrive today, please bring your invitation and wristbands & ID. Parking will be across the street from the venue.The note goes on to add, “As noted on the invitations, guests will be segregated by race when it's time to eat. We will have 2 tables of blacks, 1 of Asians, 9 whites, and 2 Hispanics. You will be given your table # and seat # upon entry, you are not allowed to move to other tables other than what you are assigned. Tables will be separate but equal.”The post was followed by a comment, presumably by the groom, confirming the plans for the seating arrangements.'Thanks love. And no everyone, remember we're not racist, we're just seating friends and family with those they feel most comfortable,' he wrote.However, commenters in the Facebook group were furious.One commenter wrote, “Racist b****. If you have to say "I'm not racist but," ur a racist.”Another asked, 'If someone is mixed will that just be slice up? Or is that a separate table as well?” while a third wrote, “What about couples that have interracial relationships or those who are transracially adopted?”In fact, the post which was shared on Reddit saw angry comments from its members as well. One redditor worye, “What the EVERLOVING F*** were they thinking?! In what world is that even a tiny bit okay to do?”However, several thought that the post must have been a fake.“This HAS to be satire,' wrote one. 'The post literally called it "separate by equal!"”On Reddit, users discussing the post guessed that if it wasn't a troll, it was meant to be social commentary.The person wrote, “The separate but equal part is the most obvious, but also: weddings are already the most segregated places in the world. Even people with diverse friendships generally don't have much diversity among their wedding guests. So we're supposed to believe that the type of people to have much higher than average diversity at their wedding would do this?”While one sarcastically commented, "I'm half Japanese, half Portuguese and born in Latin America. I like to think I'd have my own solitary table, equidistant of the white, Asian and Hispanic ones. Because that would make everyone more comfortable."