Vietnamese Man Climbs 100 Stairs in 53 Seconds Balancing Brother on Head, Smashes Record

In a sheer display of strength, balance and coordination, a Vietnamese man climbed 100 stairs with his brother balanced upside down on his head. He did all this in 53 seconds and broke a Guinness World Record. The incident took place on December 23 in Spain. According to brothers Giang Quoc Co (37) and Giang Quoc Nghiep (32), both professional circus artists, they had earlier set a record by climbing 90 steps in 52 seconds in 2016 but their record was broken in 2018 by two Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato and Joel Yaicate. The Peruvian men had climbed 91 stairs.

The Vietnamese brothers later in December 2018 again wowed everyone when they descended and ascended 10 stairs while balancing the same way, but this time blindfolded. The brothers had performed the stunt in record time on the sets of an Italian TV show ‘La Notte dei Record’ which featured Guinness World Record holders from across the globe.

While talking about their latest feat in a video uploaded by a YouTube channel ‘Sputnik Việt Nam’, the elated duo expressed that they were under stress due to the cold weather as they used to practice every day from morning till night.

This time also the brothers broke the record at the same venue as 2016, outside Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Girona. Giang Quoc told VNexpress that they had to get 10 more steps built at the venue so that they could break their past record of 90 steps. “The new steps have a different height and material compared to the 90 existing ones. We did not have the chance to practice on these 10 steps in advance,” he added.

Giang Quoc said that they used their experience and maintained steady foot rates and breathing to accomplish their goal.

Earlier in 2016, the duo had shared that they had been rehearsing the act for 15 years and had met plenty of accidents and even sustained injuries but overcame their fear and chased the goal, as per GWR website.

