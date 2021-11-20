What all can a beard do? Well, if you have a beard as strong as this man’s, as proved by a video shared on Guinness World Records’ Instagram, it can probably do anything. And, why do we say this? Because that guy just lifted a woman with his beard. Creating a world record takes a lot of effort, you have to look around for things, figure out your skill and then give it an attempt. However, for Antanas Kontrimas, the search for a world record level skill ended at his beard. He created the world record for heaviest weight lifted by a human beard by lifting a woman of 63.80 kg. The video of this act has now taken the internet by storm. The clip showed Kontrimas lifting a woman with the help of a harness tied to his beard. Though the task looked difficult at first, Kontrimas managed to pull it off with ease.

Watch the clip here:

Since being posted online, the video has received over a million views along with 92 thousand likes on Instagram. Netizens were stunned by the strength in Kontrimas’ beard and were left wondering about the hair products he used. “I wonder what hair products he uses,” wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “That’s extremely scary as he’s lifting her up.”

Kontrimas first got his name registered in the Guinness World Record by lifting 63.80 kg on the set of ‘Rekorlar Dunyasi’ in Istanbul, Turkey, on 26 June 2013. He has since held the record for 8 years and looking at all the power in his beard, we don’t think anyone is going to take the record away from him in near future.

In a similar unusual record, India’s Sujith Kumar got his name registered for the Most walnuts crushed with an elbow in one minute by crushing 279 walnuts in one go.

