US Duo Donate a Record 153.83 Kg of Hair to Charity in 24 hours, Win Guinness World Record

Chris Healy and Lindsay Barto, the co-founders of 'The Longhairs' made 2,834 donations of hair which will go to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit charity that provides free hair replacements to kids with medically-related hair loss.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
US Duo Donate a Record 153.83 Kg of Hair to Charity in 24 hours, Win Guinness World Record
Image Credit: Guinness Book of World Records
A record 153.83 kg of hair was donated to a charity that provides free hair replacements to kids with medically-related hair loss.

Chris Healy and Lindsay Barto, the co-founders of 'The Longhairs' rose to prominence after they cut a deal with Mark Cuban on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2018.

In March this year, the California natives achieved the record for most hair donated to charity in 24 hours.

Prior to conceiving their online men’s grooming brand specializing in hair ties and hair care products, the duo had a “mission to someday host an event that would make a positive impact on the world,” according to Guinness World Records.

The duo was able to realize their dream with 153.83 kg (339 lbs 2.19 oz) of hair from 2,834 donations which will go to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit charity that provides hair replacements to kids with medically-related hair loss completely free of charge.

The goal of their charity event, The Great Cut, was two-fold: to set a Guinness World Records title and raise $200k for the charity as it can cost up to $5k per patient to manufacture a custom wig.

Over 1,300 hair donors, stylists, volunteers, and guests traveled from across the country to the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier in San Diego, California to be a part of this historic event.

Participants performed haircuts and processed mail-in donations from 9:00 a.m. on 16 March into the early hours of the following day.

Among the hair donors were Healy and Barto who donated 38 inches of hair combined – Healy with 14 inches and Barto who shaved his head completely with a whopping 24 inches!

Mail-in hair donations from several US states and from as far as Australia and Japan contributed to the charity effort as well.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on 17 March, Guinness World Records adjudicator Brittany Dunn announced that The Great Cut successfully donated 339.14 lb of hair, breaking the previous record by less than 0.5 lbs!

Chris and Lindsay plan to host The Great Cut for the second time in the next five years. They will also continue to donate $1 per purchase to the Children With Hair Loss organization
