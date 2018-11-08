Guinness World Records Holds Annual Celebration of the Impressive, the Unusual and Downright Weird

Guinness World Records celebrates its annual records day on Thursday, honouring a long list of people who have done highly improbable things better than anyone else.The World Records Day often includes a Rubik's cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China's Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.The Harlem Globetrotters, the U.S. stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempters.This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles, 32 of them -- and at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 meters) may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter.Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world's longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip, 17.71 meters, or 58 feet and a bit. (A basketball court is 94 feet long.)In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy.They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 meters; highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 meters; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 meters.And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew more than 21 meters, in a wheelchair. Do not try this anywhere.