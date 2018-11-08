English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guinness World Records Holds Annual Celebration of the Impressive, the Unusual and Downright Weird
The World Records Day often includes a Rubik's cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China's Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.
Guinness World Records attempt in China. (Image: Guinness World Records)
Loading...
Guinness World Records celebrates its annual records day on Thursday, honouring a long list of people who have done highly improbable things better than anyone else.
The World Records Day often includes a Rubik's cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China's Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.
The Harlem Globetrotters, the U.S. stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempters.
This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles, 32 of them -- and at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 meters) may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter.
Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.
Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world's longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip, 17.71 meters, or 58 feet and a bit. (A basketball court is 94 feet long.)
In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy.
They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 meters; highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 meters; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 meters.
And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew more than 21 meters, in a wheelchair. Do not try this anywhere.
The World Records Day often includes a Rubik's cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China's Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.
The Harlem Globetrotters, the U.S. stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempters.
This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles, 32 of them -- and at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 meters) may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter.
Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.
Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world's longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip, 17.71 meters, or 58 feet and a bit. (A basketball court is 94 feet long.)
In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy.
They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 meters; highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 meters; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 meters.
And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew more than 21 meters, in a wheelchair. Do not try this anywhere.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...