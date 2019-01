Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'

Received some very disappointing news today pic.twitter.com/NXcBSr0DYi

— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019



What do they know, eh? Call themselves experts, they can't even spell pie.



— RobertM (@rmf719630) January 18, 2019





You think I'm going to listen to an organization that claims they live on 45 W 45th St????? Two 45s??????? In one address????? WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE FOOLING????? WHO???????

— Wwow (@sprspndx) January 18, 2019



Yeah, and they finish the last paragraph. "regardless", then put "Regards"!!! I mean, make your blimming minds up!



— Judith Clare (@JudithClare2) January 18, 2019





*Receives award*



....Damn, that one went through. 😞

— Grant Thompson (@GM_Thompson) January 18, 2019



this is the hardest I've laughed in 3.11 weeks



— Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) January 18, 2019





it's simple maths! 3.14 rounded down

to two decimal places is 3.11. It can't be 3.10 because 0 isn't anything.

— Damning Libel (@DamningLibel) January 18, 2019



You’re a paradigm of good health, cutting down on pi like that.



— John Meagher (@johnwmarsh) January 18, 2019





On behalf of all physicists, let me be the first to say "whoa there. Take it easy, mister 'look how many digits I can memorize' "

— Philip Loudface (@mister_loudface) January 18, 2019



You should have saved this post for pi day, March 11th



— carolina (@ca_olin_) January 18, 2019





In high school I asked my Mom if I could have a vanity license plate that read, 'QT314', and that I wanted to add a circle sticker between the 3 and the 1. Cutie Pie was the dream, which thankfully my mother crushed on the spot.

— Claire Repass-McManus (@ClaireMcMan_s) January 18, 2019



Don’t give up on your dreams.



— Justin Clarke (@darkstar2525) January 18, 2019





Try again. You can do it.

— EatJerry (@stonermouse) January 18, 2019



Never mine the Guinness world Records, you should just set up your own book of Sir Michael Records and just fill it with your 100% correct facts



— Liam Cheasty (@cheasty007) January 19, 2019





Thank you for your support at this difficult time.

— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019



Here's just a few pages from Rajveer Meena's evidence of his attempt for the most decimal places of Pi memorised - 70,000. Rajveer wore a blindfold throughout the entire recall, which took nearly 10 hours https://t.co/nAvsMXepKk #PiDay pic.twitter.com/mHf3OJRcXC



— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 14, 2018



Pi memorisation is difficult enough and if you wish to beat the world record, be prepared to recite post decimal Pi values to more than 70,000 digits.Confident about his knowledge about the Pi, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Michael1979 , knocked the doors of Guinness World Records to take his attempt into consideration.The only problem? @Michael1979 knew only two decimal places to Pi. Worse, even those were incorrect.Politely turning down his 'attempt' to beat the world record, Guinness World Records responded with a letter saying his claim fell 'some distance short' of the current record."We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, however, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record," read GWR's letter.The letter further reminded him that his pi value of '3.11' was also invalid. "Furthermore, pi is not equal to 3.11 so this error would automatically invalidate your record attempt regardless."Sharing the letter from his Twitter account, @Michael1979 shared the 'disappointing' news with his followers.Twitter being Twitter played along and continued the sh*tposting.Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 every year but thanks to Michael's 3.11 value, the dates have officially changed.Pi not?Thankfully, Michael found some support from Twitterati.If you're wondering, the most decimal places of Pi memorised is 70,000 and the world record was achieved by Rajveer Meena at the VIT University, Vellore, India, on 21 March 2015. Meena, a resident of Mohocha village in Swaimodhapur district of Rajasthan, had set the record in 2015 by reciting post decimal Pi values up to 70,000 digits in 9 hours 27 minutes.Pi (π) is one of the most important constants in Mathematics which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.