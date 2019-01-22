Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'



Received some very disappointing news today pic.twitter.com/NXcBSr0DYi

— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019



What do they know, eh? Call themselves experts, they can't even spell pie.



— RobertM (@rmf719630) January 18, 2019





You think I'm going to listen to an organization that claims they live on 45 W 45th St????? Two 45s??????? In one address????? WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE FOOLING????? WHO???????

— Wwow (@sprspndx) January 18, 2019



Yeah, and they finish the last paragraph. "regardless", then put "Regards"!!! I mean, make your blimming minds up!



— Judith Clare (@JudithClare2) January 18, 2019





*Receives award*



....Damn, that one went through. 😞

— Grant Thompson (@GM_Thompson) January 18, 2019



this is the hardest I've laughed in 3.11 weeks



— Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) January 18, 2019





it's simple maths! 3.14 rounded down

to two decimal places is 3.11. It can't be 3.10 because 0 isn't anything.

— Damning Libel (@DamningLibel) January 18, 2019



You’re a paradigm of good health, cutting down on pi like that.



— John Meagher (@johnwmarsh) January 18, 2019





On behalf of all physicists, let me be the first to say "whoa there. Take it easy, mister 'look how many digits I can memorize' "

— Philip Loudface (@mister_loudface) January 18, 2019



You should have saved this post for pi day, March 11th



— carolina (@ca_olin_) January 18, 2019





In high school I asked my Mom if I could have a vanity license plate that read, 'QT314', and that I wanted to add a circle sticker between the 3 and the 1. Cutie Pie was the dream, which thankfully my mother crushed on the spot.

— Claire Repass-McManus (@ClaireMcMan_s) January 18, 2019



Don’t give up on your dreams.



— Justin Clarke (@darkstar2525) January 18, 2019





Try again. You can do it.

— EatJerry (@stonermouse) January 18, 2019



Never mine the Guinness world Records, you should just set up your own book of Sir Michael Records and just fill it with your 100% correct facts



— Liam Cheasty (@cheasty007) January 19, 2019





Thank you for your support at this difficult time.

— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019



Here's just a few pages from Rajveer Meena's evidence of his attempt for the most decimal places of Pi memorised - 70,000. Rajveer wore a blindfold throughout the entire recall, which took nearly 10 hours https://t.co/nAvsMXepKk #PiDay pic.twitter.com/mHf3OJRcXC



— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 14, 2018

