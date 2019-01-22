Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'
'We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, however, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record, wrote Guinness World Records in a letter.
Image credits: Numberphile / YouTube
Confident about his knowledge about the Pi, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Michael1979, knocked the doors of Guinness World Records to take his attempt into consideration.
The only problem? @Michael1979 knew only two decimal places to Pi. Worse, even those were incorrect.
Politely turning down his 'attempt' to beat the world record, Guinness World Records responded with a letter saying his claim fell 'some distance short' of the current record.
"We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, however, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record," read GWR's letter.
The letter further reminded him that his pi value of '3.11' was also invalid. "Furthermore, pi is not equal to 3.11 so this error would automatically invalidate your record attempt regardless."
Sharing the letter from his Twitter account, @Michael1979 shared the 'disappointing' news with his followers.
Received some very disappointing news today pic.twitter.com/NXcBSr0DYi
— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019
Twitter being Twitter played along and continued the sh*tposting.
What do they know, eh? Call themselves experts, they can't even spell pie.
— RobertM (@rmf719630) January 18, 2019
You think I'm going to listen to an organization that claims they live on 45 W 45th St????? Two 45s??????? In one address????? WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE FOOLING????? WHO???????
— Wwow (@sprspndx) January 18, 2019
Yeah, and they finish the last paragraph. "regardless", then put "Regards"!!! I mean, make your blimming minds up!
— Judith Clare (@JudithClare2) January 18, 2019
*Receives award*
....Damn, that one went through. 😞
— Grant Thompson (@GM_Thompson) January 18, 2019
this is the hardest I've laughed in 3.11 weeks
— Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) January 18, 2019
it's simple maths! 3.14 rounded down
to two decimal places is 3.11. It can't be 3.10 because 0 isn't anything.
— Damning Libel (@DamningLibel) January 18, 2019
You’re a paradigm of good health, cutting down on pi like that.
— John Meagher (@johnwmarsh) January 18, 2019
On behalf of all physicists, let me be the first to say "whoa there. Take it easy, mister 'look how many digits I can memorize' "
— Philip Loudface (@mister_loudface) January 18, 2019
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 every year but thanks to Michael's 3.11 value, the dates have officially changed.
You should have saved this post for pi day, March 11th
— carolina (@ca_olin_) January 18, 2019
Pi not?
In high school I asked my Mom if I could have a vanity license plate that read, 'QT314', and that I wanted to add a circle sticker between the 3 and the 1. Cutie Pie was the dream, which thankfully my mother crushed on the spot.
— Claire Repass-McManus (@ClaireMcMan_s) January 18, 2019
Thankfully, Michael found some support from Twitterati.
Don’t give up on your dreams.
— Justin Clarke (@darkstar2525) January 18, 2019
Try again. You can do it.
— EatJerry (@stonermouse) January 18, 2019
Never mine the Guinness world Records, you should just set up your own book of Sir Michael Records and just fill it with your 100% correct facts
— Liam Cheasty (@cheasty007) January 19, 2019
Thank you for your support at this difficult time.
— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019
If you're wondering, the most decimal places of Pi memorised is 70,000 and the world record was achieved by Rajveer Meena at the VIT University, Vellore, India, on 21 March 2015. Meena, a resident of Mohocha village in Swaimodhapur district of Rajasthan, had set the record in 2015 by reciting post decimal Pi values up to 70,000 digits in 9 hours 27 minutes.
Here's just a few pages from Rajveer Meena's evidence of his attempt for the most decimal places of Pi memorised - 70,000. Rajveer wore a blindfold throughout the entire recall, which took nearly 10 hours https://t.co/nAvsMXepKk #PiDay pic.twitter.com/mHf3OJRcXC
— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 14, 2018
Pi (π) is one of the most important constants in Mathematics which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s