LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'

'We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, however, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record, wrote Guinness World Records in a letter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'
Image credits: Numberphile / YouTube
Loading...
Pi memorisation is difficult enough and if you wish to beat the world record, be prepared to recite post decimal Pi values to more than 70,000 digits.

Confident about his knowledge about the Pi, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Michael1979, knocked the doors of Guinness World Records to take his attempt into consideration.

The only problem? @Michael1979 knew only two decimal places to Pi. Worse, even those were incorrect.

Politely turning down his 'attempt' to beat the world record, Guinness World Records responded with a letter saying his claim fell 'some distance short' of the current record.

"We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, however, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record," read GWR's letter.

The letter further reminded him that his pi value of '3.11' was also invalid. "Furthermore, pi is not equal to 3.11 so this error would automatically invalidate your record attempt regardless."

Sharing the letter from his Twitter account, @Michael1979 shared the 'disappointing' news with his followers.

Twitter being Twitter played along and continued the sh*tposting.























Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 every year but thanks to Michael's 3.11 value, the dates have officially changed.





Pi not?

Thankfully, Michael found some support from Twitterati.











If you're wondering, the most decimal places of Pi memorised is 70,000 and the world record was achieved by Rajveer Meena at the VIT University, Vellore, India, on 21 March 2015. Meena, a resident of Mohocha village in Swaimodhapur district of Rajasthan, had set the record in 2015 by reciting post decimal Pi values up to 70,000 digits in 9 hours 27 minutes.





Pi (π) is one of the most important constants in Mathematics which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram