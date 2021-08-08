Gujarat Artist’s Eco-friendly Ganesh Idol Aims to Promote COVID-19 Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our lives with its outbreak in 2020. The only protection against this virus is taking it seriously and following the protocols laid down by experts and scientists. With the vaccination program moving ahead, we can expect to beat this virus soon but that does not mean that we let the guard down. The government and various other organisations have been working to make people awareof the effects of the COVID-19 virus and preventive methods against it.

Now, an artist from Gujarat's Vadodara has come up with an innovative way to raise awareness about COVID-19 protocols and vaccination. Ahead of the Ganeshotsav, the artist named Dakshesh Jangid has made an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha that shows him sitting on a vaccine vial, with a syringe beside him and a face mask in hands, reported news agency ANI. The 2.5 feet tall idol also features little structures of COVID warriors beside the vial showing their contribution to the fight against the deadly virus.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is a ten-day festival starting on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. Lord Ganesha's devotees have already started the preparation to welcome him during the festival.

Speaking about the idea behind this idol, Dakshesh said that he has been making eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the past four years and he wanted to use this as a tool to raise awareness about COVID-19 protocols and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He added that people should celebrate the Ganeshotsav while adhering to the protocols laid down by the government to prevent the expected third wave of the virus. It took Dakshesh a total of two days to ready the final structure with help from his team of 3-4 people.

Dakshesh said that an organization that sets up a Ganesh pandal on Ganeshotsav has selected his idol and decided to set up a vaccination camp along with installing his idol on Ganeshotsav.

