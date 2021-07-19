Gujarat College Students Build Hybrid Motorcycle that Runs on Petrol and Electricity

When fuel rates in India are skyrocketing, most of the citizens are not taking their vehicles out because it has become a burden on most pockets in the country. To ease such a situation, students of VVP Engineering College in Rajkot, Gujarat, have developed a motorbike that can run in both petrol and electricity. To choose between petrol or an electric battery, the driver has to simply toggle a switch on the handlebar. The motorcycle has been given a hybrid model with a battery installed to its engine. However, the powertrain, a mechanism that transmits the drive from the engine of a vehicle to its axle is separated, so that the rider can choose between whether to run on electricity or petrol.

Gujarat | Students of VVP Engineering College in Rajkot develop a motorbike that can run on both petrol and electricity."Fuel prices are skyrocketing. E-vehicles have issues like slow charging. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both," Dr Maniar, Dean, Mechanical Dept pic.twitter.com/VEyOcU1IkQ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

As per the students, the fully-charged vehicle can help to run up to 40kms per hour by using one unit of power at a cost of 17 paise. Dr Maniar, Dean, Mechanical Department said to the media, “The main reason for developing this is that Fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with 20-vehicles like a high price, slow charging, etc. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both,” ANI reported.

This is not the only cause, a class 10 student from Nippani taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka created an electric bike all by himself during the pandemic. The vehicle can cover a distance of 40 kilometers once after charging the battery.

Prathamesha decided to do something creative during the pandemic lockdown and told his parents that he wants to build an electric bike. Prathamesha’s father Prakash Sutara, an electrician by profession, was happy because his son was being innovative and constructive. The family lent all possible support they could offer.

Prathamesha started collecting all sorts of scrap material that he could use to build the bike. Since his father is an electrician, he found most of the necessary materials from his father’s garage. Later, he bought Lid Acid 48 voltage battery, 48 voltage motor, and 750-watt motor and build the electric rechargeable motor.

