1-min read

Gujarat Cop Suspended after TikTok Video of Her Dancing in Police Station Goes Viral

In the short video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen dancing in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ DeshGujarat
A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said.

This is the TikTok video that went viral:

Another video has been posted as well:

“Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.

Vanzara said Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and Whatsapp.

Recruited in the LRD in 2016, Chaudhary was transferred to Mehsana in 2018, said the Deputy Superintendent.

