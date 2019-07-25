Gujarat Cop Suspended after TikTok Video of Her Dancing in Police Station Goes Viral

A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said.

In the short video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen dancing in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

This is the TikTok video that went viral:

Lady police constable in Mahesana district of North Gujarat faces disciplinary action after her TikTok video shot in police station goes viral pic.twitter.com/7NWXpXCh8r — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019

Another video has been posted as well:

Procedure of suspension has been initiated against lady cop Arpita Chaudhary of Landhlaj police station in North Gujarat for not wearing uniform when on duty and despite being a staffer of disciplined department, making dance video with police lock up in background: SP pic.twitter.com/nR8bjDvNHk — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019

“Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.

Vanzara said Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and Whatsapp.

Recruited in the LRD in 2016, Chaudhary was transferred to Mehsana in 2018, said the Deputy Superintendent.