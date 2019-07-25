Gujarat Cop Suspended after TikTok Video of Her Dancing in Police Station Goes Viral
In the short video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen dancing in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.
Image: Twitter/ DeshGujarat
A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said.
In the short video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen dancing in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.
This is the TikTok video that went viral:
Lady police constable in Mahesana district of North Gujarat faces disciplinary action after her TikTok video shot in police station goes viral pic.twitter.com/7NWXpXCh8r— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019
Another video has been posted as well:
Procedure of suspension has been initiated against lady cop Arpita Chaudhary of Landhlaj police station in North Gujarat for not wearing uniform when on duty and despite being a staffer of disciplined department, making dance video with police lock up in background: SP pic.twitter.com/nR8bjDvNHk— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019
“Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.
Vanzara said Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and Whatsapp.
Recruited in the LRD in 2016, Chaudhary was transferred to Mehsana in 2018, said the Deputy Superintendent.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Pics of Aryan Khan Hugging a Mystery Woman Leave Fans Wondering If She is His Girlfriend
- Butter Aldrin! This Fair Is Commemorating 50 Years of Apollo 11 in Unique Way
- Gucci Gang? Thieves Steal Mannequins Dressed in Designer Clothes From Head to Toe
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?