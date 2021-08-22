Gujarat Couple is Raising 200 Felines in Custom House Called 'Cat Garden'

Upendra Goswami lost his sister in 1994. One day, while celebrating her posthumous birthday, a cat entered his house and ate the birthday cake, and then, she never left. Now, Upendra has some 200 cats living in a place he solely dedicated to the felines and is called ‘Cat Garden.’

Upendra, a custom house agent, based in Gandhidham city in Kutch, established Cat Garden in 2017 in remembrance of his beloved sister. He and his family have been raising many cats since the birthday cake incident; however, now, he has built a house solely for the purpose of nurturing cats.

“We believe the cat who ate the cake is our sister who has come to stay with us in the form of a feline,” Upendra told ANI. “These cats are like family, and we make sure that proper care is given to them,” he said. Explaining the particulars of the house, he further added, “The house four air-conditioned rooms, 16 cottages, 50 sitting stands, and 12 beds. It has got a shower and mini theatre where animal-related shows are played in the evening. The cats are fed three times a day with the best cat food brands available in the market.”

Gujarat: A Kutch-based man, Upendra Goswami established a home for cats named 'Cat garden' spread in 500 sq yard area"It was established in 2017. Now we've over 200 cats here. We treat them as part of our family. We've made 16 cottages with some other facilities," he said pic.twitter.com/z0nZ8IqBKt — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

The utility-loaded Cat Garden is constructed in 500 square yards of area and is maintained by Upendra and his wife Pooja, who is a school principal and an equally passionate cat lover. Upendra also mentioned that the couple is aided by Jivdaya Charitable Trust for the regular veterinary check-up of the cats. However, the couple handles almost 90 percent of the expenses, which amounts to roughly Rs.1.5 lakhs every month.

Cat lovers will be elated to know that the Cat Garden is open for visitors for four hours every Sunday, and they can spend time with these cats for a minimal fee.

