Gujarat Engineer Combines 'Science and Tradition' to Take out Robotic Rath Yatra

A resident of Gujarat's Vadodara recently celebrated and paid his tribute to Lord Jagannath in a very unusual way. On July 1, several parts of the country observed Rath Yatra processions. Jai Makwana, an engineer by profession, too wanted to organise a rath yatra near his residence. Bringing together his traditional belief and knowledge about technology, Makwana built a robotic chariot and organised a unique robotic Rath Yatra, reported ANI. Calling it an “amalgamation of science and tradition,” Makwana marked a modern-day celebration of the festival. The chariot’s design is based on Lord Jagannath’s 16-wheeled Nandighosa chariot.

“This robotic Rath Yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Makwana mentioned that the robotic chariot works on a mechanism controlled by the phone's Bluetooth. Unlike the traditional rope pulling, this chariot moves forward and is controlled using a phone.

Watch how the remote-controlled chariot is treated with the same rituals as a traditional chariot.

As per the practice, first, the path in front of the chariot is cleaned with a golden broom and is laden with flower petals. The Rath Yatra then begins amid people chanting hymns and religious songs, similar to how Makwana is heard chanting in the clip: “Hare Rama, Hare Krishna.”

“In this new era, Lord Jagannath has come on a robotic chariot to bless his devotees. By this amalgamation of science and tradition, we are trying to spread a message of global peace. With this aim, we take out this robotic rath yatra every year,” Makwana told ANI.

July 2022 kicked off with Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in several parts of the country. Lakhs of devotees from various states have organised astounding Rath Yatra to take blessings of Lord Jagannath.

