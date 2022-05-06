Gujarat Farmer Builds Battery-run 'Vyom' Tractor Amid Rising Fuel Prices

As petrol and diesel prices skyrocket, a farmer in Jamnagar’s Kalawad has come up with a ‘Vyom’ tractor. The young farmer has built a battery-powered Vyom tractor for use in agriculture. Maheshbhai Bhoot, 34, is a resident of Pipper village in Kalawad taluka of Jamnagar district. He shares his profession with his father Maheshbhai Keshubhai Bhut. He has completed his education at TYBcom and obtained a government-approved ISO Certificate by doing an e-rickshaw course. The tractor made by the younger Maheshbhai has a power of 22 hp. It has a 72-watt lithium battery, which is a quality battery that does not have to be changed frequently.

The battery is fully charged in 4 hours and lasts for 10 hours continuously. The Vyom tractor has made use of a lot of technology. The special feature of this tractor in the modern age is that it can be connected to the farmer’s mobile phone. The speed of the tractor can also be controlled via the mobile phone.

Amidst the problem of global warming, this special battery-operated tractor designed for farming causes zero pollution. In addition, a motor has been placed in the tractor so that there is no need for water in the tractor.

Recently, an Assam youth, Samrat Nath, built an e-bicycle that’s “theft-proof". “If anyone tries to steal it then I’ll get a message on my phone and [an] alarm will be activated," he told news agency ANI. Moreover, Nath, who hails from Assam’s Karimganj, has developed an app to control this bike, which can be operated from anywhere in the world.

