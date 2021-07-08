Three Indian farmers in the dry western state of Gujarat have been arrested for selling illegal alcohol after their own buffaloes got drunk on the hooch, police said. One of the men called a local vet after their buffaloes started to “act strangely and their mouths started frothing,” local police official Dilipsinh Baldev told AFP.

The vet then inspected the water trough that the animals had been drinking from and “observed a strange smell and found the water to be coloured.”

This, it turned out, was because the men had hidden bottles of moonshine in the trough and some of them had broken, contaminating the water. The vet then informed the police, who raided the farm on Monday and recovered 100 bottles of alcohol worth Rs 32,000.

The three farmers were arrested.

In Gujarat — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state — making, buying, selling or transporting alcohol is outlawed, punishable by hefty fines and even prison sentences.

Meanwhile, far away from Gujarat, a squirrel in Minnesota became intoxicated accidentally after eating a fermented pear. A video of the incident surfaced on YouTube last year in which the squirrel could be seen struggling to stand on a miniature picnic table after consuming the pear.

The video showed the squirrel munching corn and seeds. As the clip progressed, the squirrel was seen leaning oddly to the side. The rodent used the edge of the bowl to maintain its balance, but it again started to drift backwards, staring at the surrounding tree tops. Finally, it managed to balance itself and continue eating its snack.

