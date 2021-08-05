Gujarat Farmer's Unique Marketing Idea for Organic Produce Attracts Many

Purushottam Sidhpara is not India’s first farmer to practice organic farming. Based in a village of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, the 50-year-old expanded his business exponentially over the years. At 18, he inherited the farms from his father and today he sells a range of produce grains, in India and 10 other countries. Presently, his annual turnover stands at Rs 2 crore and Sidhpara’s clients are based across borders, including the USA, UK, Norway, Germany, Dubai and Ethiopia. From a young age, Sidhpara was passionate to enter the agricultural field. He learnt about organic methods of farming and his ideas stemmed from his education.In addition to the quality and the component of his harvest, Sidhpara’s marketing strategy is what took him to places. He claims he never spent a penny on online marketing which is very hard to come by in today’s digital age.

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ roughly translates to warm hospitality is a centuries-old Indian sentiment. This is the strategy Sidhpara takes seriously and employs generously. He tells The Better Indiathat he invites his potential dealers and customers to his farm where they can stay with him for a while. He takes them around his farming process and provides meals made from his farm crops. Also, Sidhpara addresses their doubts if any. And all of this without charging a single rupee. If his business guests like what they eat, they exchange numbers for orders. He said, “I also give them regular updates on Whatsapp about harvesting the crop. This helps gain their trust and loyalty.”

Sidhpara’s marketing strategy is pinned on a local drought-defying initiative from almost two decades ago. Drought was a major challenge until 1999 in the Jamka village of Junagadh. The villagers decided to collectively raise funds and use it to build small dams and reservoirs to preserve the rainwater. This turned out to be a major success and since insufficient rainfall never posed a challenge. Recalling the same, he shared, “The Gujarat government adopted our model to implement it in other water-scarce regions. Experts, students, water activists and media members flocked our village for almost an entire year to study the results.”

He said people wanted to purchase his farm produce directly from him.Sidhpara notes that the shift from chemical farming to organic raised his profits significantly, along with water-saving methods and tips to ensure nutrient-rich crops. His father would use both chemicals and cow dung but Sidhpara wanted to get rid of the chemicals. Before making the shift, his profits were negligible and his family’s earnings income was similar to a farm labourer’s.

Sidhpara recreated the forest model wherein plants can grow with minimal intervention. The main aspect of his style of farming was enrichment of the soil and independent growth of plants. He hatched an anaerobic formula to prepare organic fertiliser using cow dung, jaggery, buttermilk and rice water which is sprayed onto the roots along with water. Instead of burning dry leaves and wheat husk, he covers the ground with it which helps in keeping the land cool.

He mentioned, “My input costs reduced by almost 40% once I switched to organic fertiliser. Meanwhile, the mulching system cut down my water usage by almost 20%. The micro-irrigation system also helps in saving water.”

