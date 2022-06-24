Gujarat Father Gets his Missing Son's Death Certificate after 38 Years

After fighting a legal battle for a decade, Mansingh Devdhara, an elderly man will now get the death certificate of his son who had disappeared 38 years back under mysterious circumstances. This case took a long time to reach its finale after the Gujarat High Court took special cognisance of the case. Mansingh Devdhara had to fight a long-drawn legal battle in court to get his son Jitendra Singh declared dead. He had filed a case regarding this in 2012. At that time, the lower court had opined that the case had been brought before the court after too much delay and it dismissed the case on the basis of the law of limitation. Though the Gujarat High Court turned down this decision of the lower court. The High Court said that to wait for years for the missing family member to return is human nature and the lower court has ignored this fact. The High Court made it clear that in such cases, the law related to the law of limitation Act cannot be forced.

The Issue

According to the Times of India, Devdhara’s son was in Surat to study and he was staying in his cousin’s house. He went missing on 31 January 1984. The family informed the police about this and even published advertisements in newspapers. But Jitendra Singh was nowhere to be found. At last, the father went to the civil court to get his son declared dead. He was of the opinion that if his death is entered into the government record, then it would be possible to stop the illegal claims of the property.

​The civil court asked him to produce evidence that his son had gone missing. Devdhara produced all the relevant documents that he had with him and told the court that he lost some of the records in the flood that ravaged Surat in 2006. In 2016, the court rejected Devadhara’s petition saying that he should have filed the case within 10 years of his son’s disappearance. The court said that as per the Section 108 of the Evidence Act, his petition is rejected under the law of the limitation.

After this, Devadhara knocked at the doors of the District Court where his petition was once again rejected. Then he filed the petition in the High Court. Here Justice AP Thakare accepted his petition and directed the government to issue him the death certificate of his son. Thakare said, “Such waiting period may be for decades. There cannot be any assumption that after a certain period, the family members would automatically consider that the missing person has died on a particular date or within a particular point of time”.

