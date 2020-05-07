Gujarat Govt Claims Drinking 'Ayurvedic Kadha' Helped Those in Quarantine Test Negative for Covid-19

At a recent press conference, Gujarat government informed the Ayush Ministry that the usage of ayurvedic medicine and homoeopathy has helped quarantined people in the state test negative for COVID-19.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Health, Gujarat, informed that the ayurvedic concoction was given to 3,585 people whereas the homoeopathy dosage was handed to 2,625 people and out of them only "11 people tested positive because they were unable to complete the prescribed dosage," he said.

"This goes to show that this experiment to provide ayurvedic and homeopathic treatment, or prophylactic immunity-boosting treatment to those in quarantine, has worked quite well,” she said during an address.

Her speech was also shared on Twitter by DD News Gujarati, which said, "Gujarat Government shares success story with Ministry Of Ayush regarding 6000 People in Quarantine benefiting from Ayurvedic Kadha. People who were in Quarantine and drank Kadha for the prescribed time tested negative for Covid-19."

After her address went viral on social media, netizens pointed out the fallacy of such statements and questioned its "authenticity".

You guys have lost it! — Aakash Dutt Sharma (@duttsthewayy) May 6, 2020

Seriously ? — Nsci (@job83_nsci) May 6, 2020

Stupdity ... — Harsha (@harshabv1) May 6, 2020

I hope the government knows what it is doing.. People shouldn't be treated as guinea pigs.. #COVID__19 — Pratik Jain (@drpratikjain) May 6, 2020

International organisations have are having a tough time coming up with a vaccine as a permanent cure to COVID-19. But that hasn't stopped Indians from coming up with a series of solutions to the virus including the drinking of cow urine, Most of these home cures have failed to cure or prevent coronavirus so far.

According to reports, as of Wednesday 382 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat, with 291 from Ahmedabad alone.