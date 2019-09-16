Gujarat is Hosting First Ever 'Fart Competition' To Find India's Best 'Fartists'

If you thought India has the most bizarre events already, you can add another one to the list.

Surat in Gujarat is all set to host its first-ever farting competition, called WTF - What the fart. “Can you fart louder, longer, and stronger,” seems to be the question to judge this competition. The event will be hosted by Surat residents Yatin Sangoi and Mul Sanghvi, partnered with City Tadka Surat. The competition is designed to find out who is 'India's best fartists.'

The event is "100% legitimate," and they even have a venue partner - La Terranza, a banquet, and restaurant.

Sangoi tells News18 that the idea came to him when he was watching a movie with his family and let out a fart. While his family laughed, he declared, "If there was a competition, I'd definitely win it for the loudest."

He shared this idea with his friend, and they wondered "Why isn't such an event there in India?" and eventually the next day they got around to creating the event.

There's a registration form to sign up for it, or over the phone at any of the listed numbers. While the registration fee is Rs. 100, the winners will get a trophy is they win. Sangoi also tells News18 that they are in talks with sponsors, and that there would be cash prizes of 5,000 and 15,000 if they would get the deal.

"Over 200 people have signed up so far," reveals Sangoi.

The competition will be judged by stand-up comedian and radio jockey, Devang Raval, and the parameters for judging the flatulence will be on three factors: the length of the fart, the loudness of it, and the musical aspect it produces. Sangoi also mentions that each participant will have 60 seconds show woo over the judge.

You can learn more about the event from its Facebook event page, here.

