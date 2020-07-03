Gujarat Man Develops 'Pani Puri ATM' to Serve People With Hygiene Amid Coronavirus Fears

If we were to conduct a survey of which food item Indians missed the most during the coronavirus lockdown, most would unanimously answer pani puri. Or golgappa. Or phuchka, whichever name you prefer.

What if we told you there was a way you could eat as many pani puris as you want without having to worry about contracting the virus?

A video doing the rounds on social media shows that a man in Banaskantha district of Gujarat has developed an automatic pani puri machine which works just like an ATM. The viral video also demonstrates how the machine works.

You will have to insert money into the machine, just like you do for a vending machine. Once you do, a plate of pani puri will come up on the conveyor belt. This is safer, because it minimises contact. According to reports, adequate measures are also being taken to make the machine as hygienic as possible.

Check out the video here:

This is how people reacted to it:

