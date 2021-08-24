Gujarat Man Dies After Using Adhesive Instead of Condom

In a bizarre incident from Gujarat, a 25-year-old man allegedly died after using an epoxy adhesive instead of a condom during intercourse. Salman Mirza, a resident of Fatehwadi, Ahmedabad, checked into a hotel with his former fiancé on June 22. As the couple was not carrying protection, they decided to use a strong adhesive to seal off Salman’s private parts during the intercourse to avoid pregnancy, which became the cause of his death.

Salman was found unconscious in shrubs near the hotel in Juhapura. His friend, Firoz Shaikh, found him and brought him home. Following this, he was admitted to Sola Civil Hospital, where his condition deteriorated, and he died. “The viscera samples of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination. We are waiting for the report to arrive,” Premsukh Delu, DCP, told TOI.

According to his acquaintances, Salman and his fiancé were addicted to a certain drug and were intoxicated when they decided to use adhesive instead of a condom. The police officer investigating the case said, “They used to abuse a drug that involved a whitener and the adhesive, which is inhaled to get a kick. They used the adhesive to avoid pregnancy. Unfortunately, the adhesive damaged Salman’s organs, and he died due to multiple organ failure.” He further stated, “We investigated the CCTV footage of the hotel and saw Salman entering the premise with his ex-fiancé.”

Salman was the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his elderly parents and two sisters. Sayrabanu Mirza, Salman’s relative, has filed a complaint in the Vejalpur Police Station on June 25. According to Salman’s friends, he might’ve lost consciousness due to abusing heavily on some drug which affected his health, and the epoxy adhesive just added to the complications that lead to Salman’s demise.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here