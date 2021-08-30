Gujarat Man Tries To Burn Down Police Station To Escape Wife's 'Harassment'

In a bid to escape his wife’s alleged harassment, a man at Rajkot in Gujarat tried to burn down a police station. He wanted to be caught and put in jail so that he could get respite from his spouse. Police arrested him on the charge of damaging government property and registered a case under Section 436 of the IPC.

Devo Chavda set the Bajrang Wadi police outpost on Jamnagar Road on fire and waited near the spot for police personnel to nab him. In a conversation with News18 Gujarati, inspector Khuman Singh Wala of Gandhigram police station, said, “Devji alias Devo Chavda and his wife have been at loggerheads for some time now due to domestic disputes and financial constraints. So he set the station on fire to carry out his plan. He confessed to his crime later."

Section 436 of the IPC mandates a sentence of up to ten years or a penalty.

