Gujarat Residents Claim Body Became 'Magnetised' after Covid-19 Vaccination

Following the covid-19 vaccination drive, many across the country have claimed to exhibit a magnetic effect in the body after receiving the covid-19 jab. In another such recent claim, a man from Banaskantha and a man from Upleta in Gujarat said that coins and utensils have been sticking to their body and this has now sparked a huge discussion among people. In another case where the vaccine has not been taken yet, a grandmother and her grandson from Surat have allegedly developed a magnetic effect.

Navinbhai Rawal, a resident of Navjivan (Jivanjyot) Society, Palanpur, headquartered in Banaskantha, said that four days ago when he was asleep, he suddenly felt coins hitting his body. On removing the coins, he allegedly felt a magnetic sensation on his skin. Navinbhai even showed readiness to get a CT scan done, but a worry gripped his mind — whether an ‘increased magnetic sensation’ will allow a clear scan? Passing on the idea of getting a medical examination, he said he didn’t have trouble with his body being magnetised.

A similar incident has been reported from Surat, where two family members, residing in Shubhashnagar Society in the Parbat Patiya area have allegedly become magnetic. Poonam Jagtap, whose mother and son have reportedly shown magnetic characteristics, initially didn’t believe in such occurrence. However, following her family members’ magnetic states, she too has been left confused. Every member of the Jagtap family, except for the child, has been vaccinated.

However, the truth is, Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t cause any such state in the body.

In recent weeks, videos have circulated on social media falsely claiming that metal objects shown hanging on peoples bodies were the result of magnetism created by COVID-19 vaccines or microchips.

A new video claims that magnetism was added to the vaccine in order to make the messenger RNA move throughout the body. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check said these claims about Covid-19 vaccines are “baseless".

“Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients. It is common to experience mild side-effects like mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine," it said. “Do not fall prey to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated," added.

The video shows a 71-year-old man from Nashik, Maharashtra, who claims items are stuck to his arm after receiving the second dose of the vaccination. After receiving the second jab, Arvind Sonar can be seen putting coins and steel to his arm in a now-viral video.

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm, the agency posted on its website. In addition, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.

