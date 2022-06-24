Gujarat Stall Sells Sandwich Stuffed with Cheese and Chocobar Ice Cream, Foodies See Red

The internet throws up some bizarre food combos now and then, and the latest one is an ice-cream sandwich from Gujarat. A video shows a food stall in Bhavnagar making a heart-shaped sandwich that has left netizens scratching their heads. The unusual sandwich filling is to blame. The vendor can be seen putting jam, cheese, chocolate shaving and then whole chocobar ice cream between the two slices of bread. A Twitter use shared the video:

The video went viral soon.

“What’s there at 12 seconds. Is it Guthka supari? Or something else. Can anyone confirm?”

“Sandwich be like.”

“What a sad day to have eyes.”

“This is what happens when you deprive people of Alcohol.”

“My intestine would come out from my nose mouth and ear and gimme a tight slap , puke it back on my face and then go back inside.”

“Some things don’t mix with each other.”

“i dont think anybody will eat that.”

“Imagine paying money to eat this. I wouldn’t even eat it even if someone paid me to do it.”

Imagine paying money to eat this

“That small heart for aesthetics.”

A few days ago, a man named Rohit Chouhan from Indore mixed Vimal pan masala with Maggi, leaving the netizens baffled. In the video, the man can be seen holding a plate of Maggi and before eating it, he mixes a small sachet of Vimal pan masala in it. “Dane dane me kesar ka dam,” read the caption. The video has been uploaded on Instagram. While fusion food has become a new trend and is gaining momentum worldwide, there are a few things which are likeable just the way they are, one of them is Maggi. Before that,the clip of Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram.

