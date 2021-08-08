Gujarat Street Vendor's 'Fanta Omelette' Has Desi Twitter Asking 'Why'

Considered as the best breakfast meal, eggs are tasty, nutritious and versatile to cook. What’s not to like about them? Adding simply a cooked egg can elevate a dish and add essential nutrients to your diet. Highly packed in protein, eggs can be cooked in a number of ways as one like — fried, poached, scrambled or shaken in a cocktail. While people still come up with highly creative ways to cook eggs, one such unique recipe is going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. While you’re in the kitchen, thinking about how to eat eggs, have you thought about adding Fanta in the dish? Well, a street vendor is making eggs using orange flavored drink in this video.

Twitter user Eesha, with username @Agabaai, posted a video from an eatery in Surat, Gujarat, preparing a special egg dish called Fanta Omelette. Stamped with a logo of India Eat Mama, the cook explains how the bizarre dish is prepared and makes a variety of eggs recipes with the orange carbonated drink. Shared on August 4, the caption of the post reads, "Mom come pick me, they are frying Fanta with eggs."

Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs. pic.twitter.com/EcvoXszmTK— Eesha (she/her) (@Agabaai) August 4, 2021

The two-and-a-half-minute long video caused a stir among netizens who were disgusted by the bizarre combination and didn’t shy away from speaking their mind in the comments section. The video racked up more than 1 lakh views, more than 2000 likes and hundreds of comments from puzzled audience who were left with many questions about the weird combination. Many asked, who even thinks mixing a sugary drink with wholesome eggs.

Brash, overflowing cash of Dilliwalas results in the yuckiest food concoctions known to mankind.Who the fuck can even think of cooking #eggs with #fanta ?— indranil mukherjee (@PhoenixIndranil) August 4, 2021

A user wrote that the dish should be served to your enemies first.

We should try this in our enemy first😄— Lara D’Souza (@laradsouzaa) August 5, 2021

The equally horrified audience was left with many questions while others wondered who ate the dish and how it tasted.

Oh bhai!! Ek to itna oil n then Fanta!! Matlab kya?? Kyun?? pic.twitter.com/M0XUQICeND— Latika (@imlnk) August 4, 2021

Kaise taste aata hai bhai?— Faizan ali khan (@drcare02) August 4, 2021

A user wrote that he wanted to know what creature ate that abomination later.

Forget him making it, I wanna know what creature ate that abomination later— Yash Shetye (@itsoutrageeyash) August 4, 2021

Another amusing comment wrote that chemistry left the cat after the cook fried a carbonated drink in hot oil.

Frying a carbonated drink in hot oil. Chemistry left the chat😭— Eesha (she/her) (@Agabaai) August 4, 2021

See more reactions:

I'd puke on this crap🤮🤮.. And what public demand.. Kon hai ye chutiy@ public..?— Ala Motha shaana 😃 (@LaChaai) August 4, 2021

There is one more video of a guy putting pepsi as well but the location is the same, guj.— Viraj (@Batmanpremi) August 4, 2021

https://twitter.com/MhaskarChief/status/1422939748616708096/photo/1

Would you like to try the Fanta omelette?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here