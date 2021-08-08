CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gujarat Street Vendor's 'Fanta Omelette' Has Desi Twitter Asking 'Why'
2-MIN READ

Gujarat Street Vendor's 'Fanta Omelette' Has Desi Twitter Asking 'Why'

The two-and-a-half-minute long video caused a stir among netizens. (Credits: Twitter/@Agabaai)

A street vendor is making eggs using the orange flavored drink Fanta in a viral video.

Considered as the best breakfast meal, eggs are tasty, nutritious and versatile to cook. What’s not to like about them? Adding simply a cooked egg can elevate a dish and add essential nutrients to your diet. Highly packed in protein, eggs can be cooked in a number of ways as one like — fried, poached, scrambled or shaken in a cocktail. While people still come up with highly creative ways to cook eggs, one such unique recipe is going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. While you’re in the kitchen, thinking about how to eat eggs, have you thought about adding Fanta in the dish? Well, a street vendor is making eggs using orange flavored drink in this video.

Twitter user Eesha, with username @Agabaai, posted a video from an eatery in Surat, Gujarat, preparing a special egg dish called Fanta Omelette. Stamped with a logo of India Eat Mama, the cook explains how the bizarre dish is prepared and makes a variety of eggs recipes with the orange carbonated drink. Shared on August 4, the caption of the post reads, "Mom come pick me, they are frying Fanta with eggs."

The two-and-a-half-minute long video caused a stir among netizens who were disgusted by the bizarre combination and didn’t shy away from speaking their mind in the comments section. The video racked up more than 1 lakh views, more than 2000 likes and hundreds of comments from puzzled audience who were left with many questions about the weird combination. Many asked, who even thinks mixing a sugary drink with wholesome eggs.

A user wrote that the dish should be served to your enemies first.

The equally horrified audience was left with many questions while others wondered who ate the dish and how it tasted.

A user wrote that he wanted to know what creature ate that abomination later.

Another amusing comment wrote that chemistry left the cat after the cook fried a carbonated drink in hot oil.

See more reactions:

https://twitter.com/MhaskarChief/status/1422939748616708096/photo/1

Would you like to try the Fanta omelette?

first published:August 08, 2021, 11:47 IST