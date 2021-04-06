Gujarat Students Create Robot to Help Window Cleaners Wipe Glass Facades of Highrise Buildings

High rise buildings are found in many cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad. The glass façade of such buildings are cleaned by labourers at great risk to their lives. But students of the Government Polytechnic have created a robot which seems to have solved this problem. This robot has shown the ability to clean the glass façade of such buildings in no time without endangering human lives.

Students of Government Polytechnic have designed this robot in the Project and Innovation labs of the Instrumentation and Control Department.

This robot will be launched as a start-up and this has been named as Zero Dirt Machine Prof. Zakhana Mehata and Urvashi Soni of the Government Polytechnic told that this robot is a glass cleaning robot and with this robot the glass of buildings could be cleaned without risking any lives.

The glass of such high rise buildings are cleaned by labourers by sitting in a hanging swing which is very risky.

But now this risk has been reduced by the introduction of technology. Robot technique has this unique ability that it can clean glass façade without anybody needing to hang himself from the swing and risking his life. This automatic robot will land on the surface of the glass and clean it. So now, no labourers will have to risk his life in Gujarat to clean the glass of 20-25 story high-rise buildings.

This robot will get its command from a person who will be standing on the ground. The robot will do its job by following those commands.

This robot has been designed by a team of 10 students. This team is led by Student First Musk. This robot has a wiper, roller and water spray attached to it through which it cleans the glass of the buildings. During the lockdown due to the Corona pandemic, students planned to design such robots.

They have done the fabrication and powder coating works in a factory in Ramol. After this robot is launched in the start-up, many more robots will be planned to perform different tasks. Gujarat government provides financial assistance for such projects from ₹2 lakh to even ₹2 crores.