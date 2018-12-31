English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Temple Dresses Hanuman in Santa Claus Costume, Faces Flak
After being called Dalit, Muslim, a cricketer, and even Chinese, Hanuman now seems to have donned the red Santa hat.
Image for representation.
In a novel incident in Gujarat, devotees have clothed a Lord Hanuman statue in a Santa Claus costume.
After being called Dalit, Muslim, a cricketer, and even Chinese, Hanuman now seems to have donned the red Santa hat.
According to the priest of the temple in Sarangpur where the incident took place, the woolen clothes keep the deity warm, India Today reported.
Hanuman is worshipped in the form of 'Kashtbhanjan Dev'. According to temple authorities, the dress was sent to them by the Lord's devotees in the US.
However, certain other devotees later complained about the statue's Western attire. After controversy, the authorities allegedly changed the dress.
Hanuman has been a topic for much controversy lately. Many objected to UP CM Yogi Adityanath calling him a Dalit.
Later BJP leaders called claimed he was Muslim, then Jat. Even Shiv Sena joined in the discussion, adding that Hanuman's caste was to serve Ram and that his cwwte did not matter.
