Gujarat Village Sets up Ayurvedic Community Steam Chamber to Fight COVID-19

As India is reeling under second wave of COVID-19 resulting into huge demand for medical oxygen, hospital beds and other life-saving supplies, some villages in Gujarat’s Mehsana district has devised its own way to deal with the pandemic. The villages have a steam inhalation of an ‘ayurvedic’ (herbal) concoction, a sort of prophylactic.

In Tareti village located about 3 KM from the headquarters of Mehsana district, some 20-30 persons queue up outside village sarpanch Pina Patel’s residence to inhale the steam of an ayurvedic concoction. While talking to Times of India , Pina informed that the village,with a population of 3,000 people, had just 10 active cases. The sarpanch also tested positive, but recovered soon. He credits his early recovery tobenefits of steam inhalation, which he obtained froma centre run in Untva village near Kadi.

“I was impressed by the simple but effective mechanism and replicated it in our village. It’s giving good results,” he added.

In Untva village of Mehsana district, about 100-120 persons take their daily dose of steam.The operators claimed that steam inhalation system attracts people from as far as Ahmedabad. The first such steam chamber was set up six months ago byMahendra Patel, sarpanch of Untva.

Mahendra further claimed that it doesn’t have any side effects, and those who regularly take it feel benefitted. To use this, they put25 different herbs and medicinal plants in a big pot. They cover it with a lid and leave it on boiltill it starts emanating steam. The steam is then sent to a chamber where the patient in need inhales it.

The setting up of the steam chambers.reportedly needs an initial investment of Rs 25,000, followed by a recurring cost of an LPG cylinder to boil the water.Experts believe that inhaling the steam is surely good and is advocated as part of COVID-19 therapy too but suggested that its indiscriminate use must be avoided.

