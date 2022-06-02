Gujarat Woman to Marry Herself in 'Sologamy', Says it is 'Act of Self-acceptance'

While most individuals embark on a quest to find a potential match in their 20s, a woman from Vadodara, Gujarat has taken a different approach towards relationships. The 24-year-old girl, Kshama Bindu, has decided to tie the knot with herself, as per The Times of India. While the idea may sound bizarre, it is one of the growing relationship trends and is usually called sologamy or self-marriage. Kshama explained the reason behind her decision and told TOI: “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself.” Kshama, who works for a private firm, shared that she tried to look for any woman who had married herself or had practiced sologamy in India but couldn’t find any. Due to this, she also believes that her marriage might mark the first instance of “self-love” in the country. “Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country.”

Highlighting the significance of sologamy, Kshama said it is a commitment towards oneself and “an act of self-acceptance”. She emphasized that her marriage is no different as people often marry someone they fall for, and she loves herself.

Kshama also noted that her decision to get hitched to herself can be irrelevant to some people. However, the bride-to-be insisted: “What I am actually trying to portray is that women matter.” Moreover, Kshama shared that being open-minded, her parents have also given their nod to the wedding.

Now, Kshama is all set to take the ‘saat phere’ with herself and will be getting married on June 11. Except for the groom, her wedding will have all the elements that are seen when two individuals tie the knot. Kshama will perform the rituals, wear the vermilion and she has even written five vows for herself. In addition, she has also chalked up honeymoon plans and will be leaving for a two-week Goa trip once married.

